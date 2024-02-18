"Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing" chronicles Black sorrow and triumph, attacks are fueled by ignorance

“Lift ev’ry voice and sing, Till earth and heaven ring, Ring with the harmonies of Liberty…"

So goes the beginning of this uplifting poem written by James Weldon Johnson in 1899, at a time when Jim Crow was on the rise. In 1900, his brother, J. Rosamond Johnson, set the poem to music. James Weldon Johnson, principal of Stanton School in Jacksonville, Florida, then had 500 “Negro” children sing this song. Can you hear in your mind’s ear their melodious voices?

“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is as familiar to me as many of the hymns sung in churches every week. As a small child, I listened to my eldest sister, Marian, playing the piano and singing this gift of a song and soon recognized it as a composition of beauty. As time passed, I too learned to play, sing and understand the lyrics and when I became a mother, I took great joy in teaching all three verses of the song to my children.

It rings of great sorrow and wonderful triumphs and is a reminder of the long-suffering history of Black people, as well as their resilience. It is an exalted cry to encourage our people who came on an involuntary journey to American shores in 1619, and it undergirds us with a determination to somehow keep moving forward.

The attack on “The Negro National Anthem” by some unscrupulous politicians, as well as their posse of the ignorant, is totally insane and shows a lack of understanding and information about the history of the song. Spearheaded by uninformed bigots who have no idea of the significance of the song, they continue a journey into an all too familiar cesspool of division and hate.

Juanita Henderson sings Lift every Voice and Sing as Bishop Lyons plays the piano during Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the King Solomon Baptist Church on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Louisville.

Many of the modern-day Republicans adhere to none of the founding principles of the Republican party of old. They are as far from the early Republican party as the east is from the west. And in their unknowing, these authors of confusion immediately went on a verbal and social outlet rampage over the singing of this lovely song at the Super Bowl. Though they should be ashamed, they cannot feel ashamed if they are uninformed and hate-filled toward a part of humanity that they deem “the unworthy other.” Perhaps they were taught, as the saying goes, “You’ve got to be taught to hate and to fear…”. Whatever the origins of their hate mongering, they remain firmly entrenched in those vulgar beliefs.

If I could, I would awaken them to understand the sanctity of all people. Some misdirected souls are following bankrupt leadership that denounces wokeness. If you are not awake you are asleep. This term, born out of the creative genius of Black people, is a call to be aware, to be inclusive and to understand that there is enough in the pot for everyone to have a share.

Lift every voice: I celebrate Black people and our unlikely survival all year long

Let me share the story behind this great song which will be sung by generations yet unborn:

It was written to honor the birthday of President Abraham Lincoln in gratitude for his courage in signing the Emancipation Proclamation. That was the document that ordered enslaved Black people held in states in rebellion against the union to be set free on Jan. 1, 1863.

Never mind that Lincoln was a bit torn about doing this. Never mind that his writings implied that he did not see the “Negro” race as equal to the White race. The point is he had the courage to do what needed to be done—and he did it.

If I had the power, I would have the conveyors of hate cast off the cloak of confusion and reach outside their tiny little bubble. And I would lift the scales from their eyes so they could understand what countless great men and women have always known—Jesus, Muhammad, the Buddha, Nelson Madiba Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr., Fred D. Gray, Fannie Lou Hamer, Claudette Colvin and Rosa Parks—that those enslaved by the poison of hate and exclusion live less fulfilling lives and may one day regret their dark choices.

In the meantime, African Americans, as well as others who care to join us, will continue to sing this song that is now a century and a quarter old. It was acclamation then and still our acclamation of joy today.

“Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us, Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us, Facing the rising sun of our new day begun, Let us march on till victory is won…”

Emma McElvaney Talbott is a Louisville freelance writer, educator and human rights advocate.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Racist attacks on the Black national anthem further proves its message