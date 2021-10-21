'We need to lift relations' with Colombia - Venezuela President Maduro

FILE PHOTO: People cross Colombia-Venezuela border, in Cucuta
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CARACAS (Reuters) - After two years of mudslinging and ruptured ties, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday it was necessary to repair diplomatic relations with Colombia.

Maduro's statements came hours after Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez asked United Nations High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet to pay attention to what Rodriguez called the Colombian government's policy of xenophobia and violence against Venezuelan migrants.

"We have to regularize, normalize, commercial, productive and economic relations," Maduro said in a live broadcast on state television. "We have to regularize consular relations, diplomatic relations."

The Venezuelan president, who on other occasions has shown the intention to reestablish relations with the neighboring country, referred to a letter from the Colombian Senate released by National Assembly head Jorge Rodriguez. It proposed creating binational commissions to re-establish trade between both countries.

Later, Colombian President Ivan Duque spoke in favor of reopening the border to facilitate access to goods and services for Venezuelans, but warned he would not recognize the Maduro government.

"What Colombia is not going to do is recognize a disgraceful, corrupt, drug trafficker dictatorship," Duque said earlier in a joint conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "To recognize it would be surrendering the values ​​that our country has historically defended."

In response to Duque government's aiding the Venezuelan opposition's efforts to bring humanitarian aid into the country, Maduro suspended diplomatic relations with Colombia in February 2019, giving Colombian officials a 24-hour deadline to leave.

Colombia and Venezuela share a porous 2,219-kilometer border. In September, Venezuela's vice president announced reopening the border to Colombia with the removal of containers from bridges, but the authorization has yet to be completed.

"We need to build relationships, respecting political life, ideas, the ideological baggage of those who govern over there and those of us who govern here," added Maduro.

Colombia and several other Western countries, including the United States, recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader.

Duque calls Maduro a "dictator," while the self-proclaimed socialist president has accused him of participating in plans to attack Venezuela and overthrow him.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Carlos Vargas; Writing by Sarah Kinosian)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shimao's unit taps a jittery capital market in a surprise plea for funds, sending nervous investors for the exit

    Shimao Services Holdings, the management unit of one of China's largest property developers, is tapping the capital market for funds, a plan that surprised investors who are already jittery over the financial state of China's indebted developers, causing its shares to tumble. Shimao plans to issue HK$3.11 billion of convertible bonds at a conversion price of HK$18.22 per share, and sell 115 million shares at HK$15.18 to raise a combined HK$4.86 billion (US$624 million), according to two filings

  • Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdowns

    Millions in Melbourne are readying to come out of the world's longest COVID-19 lockdown on Thursday night after Victoria state hit a key vaccination target, with pubs, restaurants and cafes racing to reopen their doors to fully vaccinated customers. Melbourne's residents have been enduring their sixth pandemic lockdown since early August to quell an outbreak fuelled by the Delta strain. By Friday, the city of five million would have spent a cumulative 262 days, or nearly nine months, under stay-home orders since March 2020 - the world's longest, exceeding a 234-day lockdown in Buenos Aires, according to Australian media.

  • Mali asks Muslim leaders to negotiate with al Qaeda affiliate

    Mali's government said on Tuesday that it asked the country's main Islamic body to open peace talks with leaders of al Qaeda's local affiliate in an effort to end a decade of conflict. Malian authorities have previously endorsed the idea of talks and have quietly backed local peace initiatives with the militants as security deteriorates and Islamist groups expand beyond their traditional strongholds. Such an approach is vigorously opposed by Mali's chief military ally France, whose president, Emmanuel Macron, said in June that French troops would not conduct joint operations with countries that negotiate with Islamist militants.

  • U.S.-China Deal on Huawei CFO May Ease Canada’s Canola Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- The resolution of U.S. criminal charges against Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer is boosting optimism that China and Canada can resolve a trade spat over canola.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With F

  • Bitcoin Futures ETF Debuts as Second-Highest Traded Fund Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- The first Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund listed in the U.S. debuted as the second-most heavily traded fund on record in a watershed moment for the crypto industry. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Meth

  • El Salvador congress upholds total abortion ban

    El Salvador’s congress voted yet again Wednesday to uphold the country’s total ban on abortions. Women’s rights groups had petitioned congress to approve at least exceptions in the case of rape, risk to a woman’s health or life-threatening deformities. Congress has been asked three times before to return to the pre-1998 exceptions, but has refused each time.

  • US government bans sale of hacking tools to China and Russia

    The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced that it will ban the export of hacking tools to authoritarian governments in an effort to curb violations of human rights and other malicious cyber activities. The rule, first reported by The Washington Post and later confirmed by the Commerce Department, will effectively ban the export or resale of hacking software and equipment to China, Russia and other countries of concern, for national security reasons, without a license from the department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). The move comes after the Biden administration in March restricted the export of U.S. technologies — including advanced semiconductors and software that uses encryption for information security — to China and Russia as it continues to take a hard-line national security approach toward the two countries.

  • China Sells $4 Billion Dollar Bond as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China sold a U.S. dollar bond in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to

  • U.S., trading partners urge China to liberalise further

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The United States said on Wednesday that China’s industrial policies "skew the playing field" against imported goods and services, as well as their foreign providers, and that Washington would pursue all means to secure reforms. China's other major trading partners - including Australia, Britain, Canada and the European Union - also called for the world's second-largest economy to carry out further liberalisation and open its vast markets, trade sources said. In addition to industrial subsidies, other "unfair trade practices" include preferential treatment for state enterprises, data restrictions, inadequate enforcement of intellectual property rights and cyber theft, U.S. charge d'affaires David Bisbee told the World Trade Organization.

  • Human Sacrifice Is the Gruesome End to This Cult’s Creepy History

    via FacebookMONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA—The 144 men, women and children summoned to church, robed in white, found themselves witnessing a macabre ritual of sacrificial death and facing the long arms of police and military personnel.The hellish nightmare played out in the Jamaican city of Montego Bay on the night of Sunday, Oct. 17, in contravention of a government decree that, with a few exceptions, there should be no movement islandwide in keeping with ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the dead

  • China Evergrande says $2.6 billion stake sale of property services unit falls through

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in its property services unit has fallen through, delivering a blow to embattled developer's hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive default. If it had gone through, the deal with a unit of Hopson Development to sell half of Evergrande Property Services would have been worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion), Evergrande said. Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, was in talks to sell the stake in Evergrande Property Services to smaller rival Hopson Development Holdings for around HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion), sources have previously told Reuters.

  • Jen Psaki's Response To Peter Doocy's Question Leaves Him Momentarily Speechless

    The White House press secretary asked the Fox News reporter a question he couldn't answer.

  • Condoleezza Rice spars with The View host while discussing Capitol riot

    Condoleezza Rice won't be interrupted.

  • Trump Gets Taken To School After Botching Basic U.S. History In Latest Rant

    The former president's new complaint gets an "F" for historical accuracy.

  • Meghan McCain Recalls ‘Very Bizarre’ Call From Donald Trump After He Mocked Her Dad

    “I lost my mind," said the conservative personality.

  • This Ad Is the Republican Party's Whole Deal Circa 2021

    Michele Fiore, a candidate for Nevada governor, hit every note.

  • Russia scrambles fighter jets to escort U.S. strategic bombers over Black Sea

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia scrambled two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets to escort a pair of U.S. B-1B strategic bombers over the Black Sea, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday, an incident that coincided with a visit to the region by the U.S. secretary of defense. The supersonic U.S. Cold war-era planes were originally designed to carry nuclear bombs and missiles but now carry conventional payloads. "Russian fighter crews identified the aerial targets as two U.S. Air Force supersonic strategic B-1B bombers, accompanied by two KC-135 refuelling planes, and escorted them over the waters of the Black Sea," the defence ministry said in a statement accompanied by video footage of the U.S. aircraft in flight.

  • Jordan Klepper Exposes MAGA Morons Who Still Think ‘Trump Won’

    Comedy CentralJordan Klepper hadn’t attended a Trump rally since he inadvertently found himself in the middle of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, “a day no one will ever forget, unless you’re a Republican member of Congress,” the Daily Show contributor joked in his latest dispatch. But this past week, Klepper boldly returned to the scene, trolling the crowd at the former president’s big Iowa event for the most embarrassing devotees he could find.What he discovered more than anything was banners, flag

  • A worker in Florida applied to 60 entry-level jobs in September and got one interview

    Joey Holz, whose experiment went viral, told Insider he specifically applied to businesses that were publicly complaining of a worker shortage.

  • Saudi leader MBS seemingly open to discussing normalizing relations with Israel, but has conditions: report

    Saudi Arabia establishing full diplomatic ties with Israel would be a major step forward in Arab-Israeli relations.