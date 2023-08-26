Liftoff! LI native heads into space aboard SpaceX rocket
The NASA SpaceX Crew-7 blasted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Saturday.
SpaceX is expanding its rideshare program with a new series of missions aimed at meeting the demand for launches to mid-inclination orbits. The new program, which was quietly announced at a space industry conference earlier this month, is the latest sign that SpaceX intends to take no prisoners in the small launch market.
Orbital inclination refers to what part of the Earth is visible to a satellite as it rotates around the planet.
Boeing and NASA managers are now estimating that the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft will not be ready to fly astronauts until March 2024, one of the longest delays yet to hit this already very delayed space program. Boeing’s Starliner capsule is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew program (CCP), one of two spacecraft – the other being SpaceX’s Dragon – the space agency selected in 2014 to carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station.
NASA is launching its very own streaming platform called NASA+ sometime this summer.
The US Department of Justice just sued SpaceX, alleging that the company engaged in discriminatory hiring practices against refugees and asylum seekers. The suit says that these practices occurred between 2018 and 2022 and that SpaceX “wrongly claimed” that export control laws limited it to hiring US citizens and lawful permanent residents.
NASA has published the first maps from its new space-based pollution instrument, TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution). Although you won’t be shocked to learn it reveals higher pollution rates in metropolitan areas, the tool can help scientists better study North American air quality on an hourly basis. “Neighborhoods and communities across the country will benefit from TEMPO’s game-changing data for decades to come,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson wrote in a press release today.
In a paper published in Science, a team of researchers described observing large numbers of jets coming out of a dark region of the sun called a "coronal hole" in the images taken by the Solar Orbiter.
Advanced manufacturing startup Orbital Composites is expanding its in-space servicing, assembly and manufacturing development work with three new Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts valued at more than $3 million combined. One contract, for the U.S. Space Force (USSF), is focused on developing a new type of antenna based on an emerging field called “quantum field theory,” that has promising applications for defense customers and in the energy sector. The second, also for the USSF, is looking at developing and printing low-cost CubeSats engineered to withstand harsh radiation environments, such as in geosynchronous orbit (GEO).