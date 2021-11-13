Liftoff! SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites into orbit
SpaceX launched a batch of Starlink satellites into orbit on Saturday morning.
SpaceX launched a batch of Starlink satellites into orbit on Saturday morning.
The mineral, davemaoite, shouldn't exist on Earth's surface but was found by American researchers inside a diamond in an African mine.
Their trajectory is so shallow, they skim across the upper atmosphere.
A study published last month in the Astrophysical Journal suggests the so-called “Demon Star” could be orbited by up to five more stars.
Twenty-five people, mostly young women, were buried in a small space in the ancient city of Chan Chan.
A team of paleontologists has excavated a 300-million-year-old fossil of what's likely a new species of tetrapod from a national park in Utah. The post 300-Million-Year-Old Fossil of Weird Reptile Found in Utah appeared first on Nerdist.
The International Space station changed its course by about 0.7 miles on Wednesday to avoid the debris, according to Roscosmos.
A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts pulled up Thursday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX will launch a stack of 53 Starlink broadband satellites on Saturday morning, its first Starlink launch since May. What Happened: The launch, which was originally planned for Friday but delayed due to unsatisfactory weather conditions, will be the 25th Falcon 9 mission for SpaceX this year. The mission is officially called Starlink 31 and it will bring the total number of SpaceX broadband satellites launched into space to 1,844. Space.com reported the launch will be the 128th f
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will reintroduce free COVID-19 tests from Saturday, the country's acting health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday, as part of measures to hit the brakes on a wave of COVID-19 cases. The free tests, which were first offered from March as a way to offset a slow vaccine rollout, are being reinstated one month after they were allowed to run out, as the infection rate hit a record for a fifth day running on Friday. Figures from Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) public health authority earlier showed that 263.7 people out of 100,000 were infected over the last week.
(SOUNDBITE) (English) SAMUEL I. STUPP, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, SAYING: "Spinal cord injury has been a major challenge for science for decades.”Scientists at Northwestern University say they may have found a breakthrough treatment for reversing paralysis in humans after successfully administering a new injectable therapy in mice.“The central nervous system, which includes the brain and the spinal cord, which sends messages between your brain and the rest of your body, has very limited capacity to repair after injury.”In a new study, the team describes an injection of “dancing molecules” to reverse paralysis in mice and repair tissues after severe spinal cord injuries.Just four weeks after the injection, the injured animals regained the ability to walk.Samuel I. Stupp leads the research."This is probably the most important paper I have ever written. And it describes a piece of science that was truly unknown."The new breakthrough therapeutic is injected as a liquid directly into the spine.It influences the motion of molecules, in effect, making them ‘dance’, so they can more easily engage with constantly moving cellular receptors."When molecules did not move or move very little, then the response we observed in the animals was just the slight twitching of the limbs. But no ability to walk. When we use the exact same therapy, the exact same signals, but we molecularly change the structures so that the molecules would move more. Now we saw full ability of the animals to walk."The therapy immediately gels into a complex network of nanofibers that mimic the extracellular matrix of the spinal cord.“One way to think about this is that if the molecules are dancing around or leaping out of the fibers, the probability that they will meet up with the receptors is increased. We recognize this as a new concept that has never been done and had remarkable success in improving the recovery after spinal cord injury."Published in the journal Science, the Northwestern team claims this is the first study in which researchers controlled the collective motion of molecules through changes in the chemical structure.Stupp said they now want to push for human trials, by-passing large animal testing."We are definitely headed for the FDA to seek approval for use of our novel therapy in clinical trials, and we are very excited about this possibility that will make a huge difference to patients."According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, nearly 300,000 people in the U.S. are currently living with a spinal cord injury.
“It’s a great time to be part of the launch business right now,” Col. Robert “Rob” Long said.
Bezos envisions humans living in floating habitats that mimic Earth's weather and gravitational pull.
Exchanging birth charts has become a standard greeting these days - it's almost replaced introductions entirely. And if you've just dipped your toes into astrology, you may have caught on that the zodiac signs in your chart are structured to explain the different areas of your life.
Researchers use Atlantic mackerel for bait on long-lining fishing sampling expeditions in the Gulf of Mexico.. C-IMAGE Consortium, CC BY-NDOver the decade since the Deepwater Horizon spill, thousands of scientists have analyzed its impact on the Gulf of Mexico. The spill affected many different parts of the Gulf, from coastal marshes to the deep sea. At the Center for Integrated Modeling and Analysis of the Gulf Ecosystem, or C-IMAGE at the University of South Florida, marine scientists have bee
The image isn't a real photo taken by NASA. It stems from a CGI video created by an artist based in Germany.
The spacecraft docked with the space station about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
What celebrities playing teenagers look like in high school: professional supermodels, flawless bone structure, and perfect skin. Lucy Hale was also very much not a 16-year-old while playing one in Pretty Little Liars, but I suppose she wasn't that far off at the age of 20.
Four astronauts, three from NASA and one from the European Space Agency, arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday and docked their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule with the orbiting laboratory to begin a six-month science mission. The rendezvous came about 21 hours after the team and its capsule were launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday night, following a string of weather delays that postponed the liftoff for a week and a half. The docking took place about 6:30 p.m. EST (2330 GMT) while the Crew Dragon vehicle, dubbed Endurance, and the space station were flying about 260 miles (420 km) above the eastern Caribbean Sea, according to NASA.
The Moderna vaccine against Covid-19 has become the subject of a bitter patent fight, with the National Institutes of Health insisting that three government scientists worked with the company on the genetic sequence used in the vaccine to trigger an immune response and should be named in the company’s patent application. The company, which excluded the government scientists in a July patent application, disagrees. It says that only Moderna’s scientists came up with the mRNA sequence used in the
Rocket Lab is on the verge of entering a new era in its historic journey as a provider of private rocket launch services: The company's next flight includes its first attempt to recover one of its boosters for re-use, using a helicopter to snatch it out of the air as it floats back to Earth slowed by a parachute. Beck, who founded the company 15 years ago in Auckland, has had a whirlwind year, taking Rocket Lab public via a SPAC merger in March, and unveiling plans to develop Neutron, a new medium-lift launch vehicle that will boost its capabilities alongside its existing Electron rocket. Rocket Lab is also expanding its own identity as a space company, venturing further into satellite development and providing a range of services that essentially make it a one-stop shop for would-be spacefaring businesses and customers who want to stick to what they do best and leave getting to and operating in space to the professionals.