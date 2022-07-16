We have liftoff. Watch a stuntman jump a Keys bridge in a rebuilt Subaru

A race car went airborne in the Florida Keys this week.

Stuntman and motocross superstar Travis Pastrana drove a specially modified car — a 1983 Subaru GL —across a 65-foot gap in the Boot Key Bridge in the Middle Keys city of Marathon.

He nailed it.

The spectacular jump was filmed July 11 as part of the Gymkhana viral video series.

Pastrana’s Subaru was completely rebuilt and beefed up; auto racing experts laugh at the simple “Subaru GL” description.

“It’s a ‘GL,’ but it is a full carbon fiber station wagon around a WRC chassis, basically,” said Jeff Perez, senior editor of Motor1.com on the Rambling About Cars podcast. “The headlights, I think, are original and the grill. The radio is actually original. They wanted to keep the radio inside.”

Travis Pastrana, third from left in the back row, poses with Marathon Fire Rescue staff including Chief John Johnson and Deputy Chief Cameron Bucek, who were on hand for the July 11,2022, stunt jump at Boot Key Bridge.

Then there’s the 862-horsepower engine.

Also not standard on the original ‘83 Subaru model: the fenders that fly up.

Onlookers who had an on-the-water front-row seat for the action marveled as Pastrana cleared the gap in the bridge and handily landed on the other side. He made it look easy.

They also cheered a helicopter that, right after Pastrana’s successful stunt, flew through the gap, turned around and took a second pass through.

Pastrana told Autoweek in June the wagon “flies about as well as you would imagine…kind of like a brick. This makes the jumps way more sketchy but also more entertaining and less predictable.

The motorsports champion added, “The Family Huckster is without a doubt my all-time favorite vehicle to drive.”

Travis Pastrana

The Marathon City Council approved the jump at a June meeting, and the city had first responders stationed nearby during the stunt.

The decommissioned Boot Key Bridge was built as a single-leaf drawbridge, according to Marathon spokeswoman Sara Matthis.

The drawbridge was removed in 2010, after Florida Department of Transportation engineers determined it was structurally unsound, she said.