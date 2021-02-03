Ligand: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Updated

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.62 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $70 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3 million, or 18 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $186.4 million.

Ligand expects full-year earnings to be $6.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $291 million.

Ligand shares have risen 78% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 98% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGND

