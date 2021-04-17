- By GF Value





The stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NAS:LGND, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $150.23 per share and the market cap of $2.5 billion, Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Ligand Pharmaceuticals is shown in the chart below.





Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

Because Ligand Pharmaceuticals is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 24.2% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.90, which ranks worse than 84% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Ligand Pharmaceuticals's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Ligand Pharmaceuticals over the past years:

Story continues

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $186.4 million and loss of $0.21 a share. Its operating margin is 4.68%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Ligand Pharmaceuticals at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Ligand Pharmaceuticals over the past years:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals is 24.2%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -7.7%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Ligand Pharmaceuticals's ROIC was 0.47, while its WACC came in at 7.68. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Ligand Pharmaceuticals is shown below:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

Overall, the stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NAS:LGND, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

