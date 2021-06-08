Lighhorse police investigate assault case

Jun. 8—The Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department is investigating an assault which took place at a residence in the 700 block of West Second Street in Ada Sunday.

Ada police responded and requested Lighthorse investigate as some of those involved are American Indian.

"A male subject, identified as Quinton Richardson, sustained numerous injuries and was transported to OU Medical Center," Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Captain Charles Palmer said. "Two male individuals, identified as Dustin Walker, and Jeremy Walker, were arrested and charges have been submitted to the Chickasaw Nation District Court. The case is currently under investigation."

Ages os those involved, and Richardson's injuries nor his condition were available by press time Monday.