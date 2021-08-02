How to Light Your Bathroom: 3 Expert Tips on Choosing Fixtures and More

Reuters Videos

Olympics organizers are investigating a group of athletes who were found drinking alcohol in the Olympic village on Friday night.That's according to the CEO of the Tokyo Games, Toshiro Muto, who announced the investigation during a press conference on Sunday.TOSHIRO MUTO: “Currently we are investigating the situation…”Muto did not give details on the number of athletes involved or their nationalities.Tokyo police were also at the scene, Muto said, adding it was not clear if they took any action.Organizers had previously said athletes were permitted to drink alcohol only in their rooms and only if alone, as a precaution against coronavirus infection.Unlike the strict COVID-19 lockdowns seen elsewhere, Tokyo is under a looser state of emergency that includes curbs on restaurant hours and the serving of alcohol.The Games are taking place in Tokyo without spectators, and athletes and Olympic visitors have remained in a “bubble” with regular testing for the coronavirus.