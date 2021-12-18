'Be the light': Biden tells SC State grads they can change a tumultuous world

Dec. 17—ORANGEBURG — Citing the rise of autocracies abroad and draconian crackdowns on voting rights at home, President Joe Biden on Friday told S.C. State University graduates they need to "meet the moment" and "be the light" that will illuminate a better tomorrow.

The 2021 graduating class has a significant shot at improving world affairs, Biden said, as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin consolidate their respective power and a "sinister combination of voter suppression and election subversion" brews across the U.S.

"You face that inflection point today, and I'm confident you'll meet the moment," said the president, who delivered remarks from the stage at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. "You're ready because you are part of a proud and sacred tradition: an HBCU tradition, more than 180 years of excellence."

Though his speech and anecdotes were wide-ranging — swooping from his presidential campaign to the struggles of the pandemic, from the need for better internet access to the stutter his younger self battled — his message was singular: tough times forge opportunities for change.

"Listen to me, and I'm being precise," Biden said to the graduates. "You are part of the most gifted, tolerant, talented and the single best-educated generation in all of American history. And with that comes a hell of an obligation."

The president was invited to speak at S.C. State's fall commencement by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn. The South Carolina Democrat electrified Biden's presidential campaign with an endorsement in early 2020, and the two consider each other friends and allies.

Having Biden speak at the university only made sense, Clyburn said this week, citing the president's relationship with the state as well as historically Black institutions. Biden on Friday credited another HBCU — students at Delaware State University — for sending him to Washington decades ago.

"They organized for me," he explained.

Biden's trip to the university marked his first return to South Carolina since winning the White House. While Biden handily won the Democratic primary here, the state's electoral votes were secured by then-President Donald Trump.

Biden on Friday criticized Trump — "the guy who had this job before," he said — for not unequivocally condemning racism and fascism, especially in the wake of a 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"You can defeat hate, but you can't eliminate it," Biden said. "It just slides back under a rock. And when given oxygen by political leaders, it comes out ugly and mean as it was before."