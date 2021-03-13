In light of Cuomo allegations, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suggests Dems have a double standard when it comes to allegations of sexual harassment

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pictured on October 16, 2020. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suggested Thursday that fellow Democrats have a double standard when it comes to holding their own accountable around allegations of sexual harassment, according to Politico.

Speaking at a Politico Live event, Whitmer was asked about the mounting cascade of sexual misconduct allegations against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"Is there a different standard for different sides of the aisle? We just had a president who lasted all four years with numerous allegations against him, so far as rape. No one on his own side of the aisle was making observations about whether or not he should stay in office," Whitmer said. "So is there a different standard? I guess one could conclude that."

"But weighing in on that, I don't know [if that] gets either one of us very far," Whitmer told Politico's White House correspondent Anita Kumar at the event.

Whitmer added that she supported New York Attorney General Tish James' investigation into the allegations, and shared that she is a survivor of sexual assault, according to Politico.

"If [the allegations] are true, then there should be accountability. But until that investigation happens, I don't know that you can make a conclusion," Whitmer said.

Cuomo is facing escalating bipartisan pressure from state and federal lawmakers to resign after at least six women have accused him of sexual harassment. Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying on Friday that he wouldn't bow down to "cancel culture."

On Thursday, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer also added their voices to the chorus of politicians calling for Cuomo to step down.

During the 2016 election, former President Donald Trump faced claims of sexual harassment and sexual assault from dozens of women. Trump has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

In the run-up to the 2016 election, audio of Trump boasting about groping women was unearthed, ahead of a 2005 "Access Hollywood" interview with Billy Bush. While the tape was widely condemned across the political aisle, Trump went on to win the presidency and build political support as new allegations followed him throughout his term.

In 2019, journalist E. Jean Carroll alleged that Trump had raped her in the mid-1990s. Trump continued to maintain support from GOP lawmakers.

