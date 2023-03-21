Light-up dinosaur on roof causes planning headache in Cullen

A giant light-up dinosaur is causing a planning headache in a seaside Moray town.

The T-Rex appeared on a Cullen shop roof last year.

John Webb, of Cullen Antiques Centre, said he installed the dinosaur head with the help of artist Jake Westlake in the hope of cheering people up.

However objections have since been lodged, and a retrospective planning application with Moray Council is now needed.

Mr Webb said the dinosaur was only there until he was able to find a buyer for it.

"It's comedy, it's nothing serious," he said. "It's just a bit of fun.

"I own the building and thought I'd put a bit of art on it to make people happy and put a smile on their faces.

"I've said to the council from day one that it's not permanent."

Artist Mr Westlake added: "People have to go out of their way to take their kids to see it.

"It just adds a bit of colour and vibrancy to the place."

But Shane George, 59, whose property looks directly on to the roaring dinosaur head, said: "I hate it."

And Gail Slater, 61, who also lives close by, added: "I don't like it. It's an eyesore. I know it's lovely for the kids, but is it necessary?"

'Divided opinion'

However another neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: "It's definitely divided opinion but I don't mind it at all. There's a lot more things to worry about right now than this.

"It's bizarre that he's having to get planning permission."

Moray Council said in a statement: "Dinosaur heads on a roof are unusual but where operational development occurs these require planning permission."

A decision is expected to be made at the end of April.