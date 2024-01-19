Light, dry snowfall in Lower Hudson Valley expected Friday, could affect evening commute

Morning commutes were calm and smooth Friday morning as flurry systems are starting to develop over the Lower Hudson Valley.

The snow is expected to taper off around 4 to 6 p.m., which could potentially impact evening commutes, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of southeast New York and northeast New Jersey, including Southern Westchester, until 7 p.m. Friday.

Residents didn't wake up to the winter wonderland they were expecting, but the National Weather Service said flurries were starting to fall in parts of Westchester as of 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The area is only expecting 1 to 3 inches of snow overall. The snow should start to increase by 9 a.m., but the National Weather Service said the heaviest snow of the day is expected around noon to 6 p.m.

"We're expecting to see a drier, more fluffy snow this time around," National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey said, "which means it will be easier to get rid of."

Rockland County near New City is expecting around 1.5 inches of snow Friday, while Westchester County near White Plains and Putnam County near Cold Spring are both expecting around 1.8 inches of snow.

Temperatures are below freezing, which Ramsey said should prevent the current snow from melting and turning into ice but could have frozen over precipitation from past rain and snow storms, causing ice on driveways and sidewalks.

Nighttime temperatures on Friday, Saturday and Sunday could drop to around 15 to 16 degrees, with wind chill values potentially making it feel like 1 to 3 degrees in the area.

The National Weather Service warns that frostbite could occur on exposed skin in under 30 minutes. Freezing temperatures could also cause pipes to freeze and burst.

The organization says the most vulnerable populations to the dangers of frigid temperatures should stay inside and warm. These include newborns, seniors, individuals with chronic illnesses and the unhoused.

The rest of the week, temperatures rise to as high as 36 on Monday and 48 on Thursday, with a slight chance of snow possible on Tuesday evening.

