Light fingers? Alexandria police seek attempted burglar who takes power meters

Two attempted burglaries in Alexandria early Wednesday repeated something first seen by police on Dec. 9 — the removal of home electrical meters.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, one home's main breaker also was turned off and one standby generator was turned off in these latest incidents.

The first incident was reported around 2:44 a.m. on George's Lane. The homeowner called after an alarm went off, but officers didn't find anyone around or inside the house, reads a news release.

Then, around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to Bayou Roberts Road. The electrical meter had been removed, but no one had gotten into the home.

"After talking to the homeowners and several neighbors, a silver Nissan Sentra was reported being in the area of both reported burglaries," according to the release.

The car later was found with nobody inside and towed.

The Dec. 9 incident happened on Lexington Drive, which is off Heyman Lane near Bayou Rapides Road.

Detectives are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information or video that might be helpful is asked to call the department's Detective Division at 318-441-6416.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Alexandria PD: Power meters taken in recent attempted burglary cases