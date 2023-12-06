Here’s when a ‘light freeze’ is possible in Dallas-Fort Worth; storms may bring hail, rain

A cold front that is expected to arrive in the Dallas-Fort Worth area early Saturday morning will bring rain and possibly thunderstorms just east of I-35 and into East Texas, National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez told the Star-Telegram.

By Saturday night, temperatures around North Texas will drop to near freezing.

“The brisk winds will continue Saturday night with wind chill values falling into the 20s Sunday morning. A light freeze will be possible,” according to the NWS forecast.

The storm system that the north winds are blowing through North Texas Friday night will make hail and gusty winds a strong possibility by Saturday afternoon, “But mostly to the east of us,” Sanchez said.

“Behind that cold front will be breezy conditions and colder weather,” she adds.

Dallas-Fort Worth can expect things to cool down during the day Saturday with highs dropping into the 50s by the afternoon. The chill in the air will continue into Sunday, capping a colder-than-normal weekend.

“After a chilly (Sunday) morning with temperatures in the 30s, the sun will allow afternoon temperatures to reach seasonal normals in the 50s,” the NWS states.

After a chilly Sunday morning with temperatures in the 30s, the sun will allow afternoon temperatures to reach seasonal normals in the 50s.

Warmer end to workweek; highs in the mid 70s

In the meantime, North Texans can enjoy a warmer than normal end of the workweek as daytime highs on Thursday will be in the 70s, and by Friday it will be steaming into the mid 70s.

“Sinking air from the mountains of Mexico — it’s warmer air — will be blown by south winds into West Texas,” Sanchez explained.

The change in wind direction is why temperatures in North Texas are bound to warm up. The winds from the south, southwest will be blowing in warmer, more moist air from the Gulf of Mexico.

Highs today will remain in the 60s before the southerly winds begin blowing. The week started with talk of frost possible. It has certainly been cold through Wednesday with overnight lows in 30s and 40s across North Texas.

“Breezy and occasionally gusty southerly winds get going overnight and Thursday with variably cloudy conditions,” the NWS forecast says.