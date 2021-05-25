Light is the key to long-range, fully autonomous EVs

Nick Harris
·7 min read

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) hold immense promise. At times, the headlines about the autonomous vehicle (AV) industry seem ominous, with a focus on accidents, regulation or company valuations that some find undeserving. None of this is unreasonable, but it makes the amazing possibilities of a world of AVs seem opaque.

One of the universally accepted upsides of AVs is the potential positive impact on the environment, as most AVs will also be electric vehicles (EVs).

Industry analyst reports project that by 2023, 7.3 million vehicles (7% of the total market) will have autonomous driving capabilities requiring $1.5 billion of autonomous-driving-dedicated processors. This is expected to grow to $14 billion in 2030, when upward of 50% of all vehicles sold will be classified as SAE Level 3 or higher, as defined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Fundamental innovation in computing and battery technology may be required to fully deliver on the promise of AEVs with the range, safety and performance demanded by consumers.

While photonic chips are faster and more energy efficient, fewer chips will be needed to reach SAE Level 3; however, we can expect this increased compute performance to accelerate the development and availability of fully SAE Level 5 autonomous vehicles. In that case, the market for autonomous driving photonic processors will likely far surpass the projection of $14 billion by 2030.

When you consider all of the broad-based potential uses of autonomous electric vehicles (AEVs) -- including taxis and service vehicles in major cities, or the clean transport of goods on our highways -- we begin to see how this technology can rapidly begin to significantly impact our environment: by helping to bring clean air to some of the most populated and polluted cities.

The problem is that AEVs currently have a sustainability problem.

To operate efficiently and safely, AEVs must leverage a dizzying array of sensors: cameras, lidar, radar and ultrasonic sensors, to name just a few. These work together, gathering data to detect, react and predict in real time, essentially becoming the "eyes" for the vehicle.

While there’s some debate surrounding the specific numbers of sensors required to ensure effective and safe AV, one thing is unanimously agreed upon: These cars will create massive amounts of data.

Reacting to the data generated by these sensors, even in a simplistic way, requires tremendous computational power — not to mention the battery power required to operate the sensors themselves. Processing and analyzing the data involves deep learning algorithms, a branch of AI notorious for its outsized carbon footprint.

To be a viable alternative, both in energy efficiency and economics, AEVs need to get close to matching gas-powered vehicles in range. However, the more sensors and algorithms an AEV has running over the course of a journey, the lower the battery range -- and the driving range -- of the vehicle.

Today, EVs are barely capable of reaching 300 miles before they need to be recharged, while a traditional combustion engine averages 412 miles on a single tank of gas, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Adding autonomous driving into the mix widens this gap even further and potentially accelerates battery degradation.

Recent work published in the journal Nature Energy claims that the range of an automated electric vehicle is reduced by 10%-15% during city driving.

At the 2019 Tesla Autonomy Day event, it was revealed that driving range could be reduced by up to 25% when Tesla’s driver-assist system is enabled during city driving. This reduces the typical range for EVs from 300 miles to 225 — crossing a perceived threshold of attractiveness for consumers.

A first-principle analysis takes this a step further. NVIDIA’s AI compute solution for robotaxis, DRIVE, has a power consumption of 800 watts, while a Tesla Model 3 has an energy consumption rate of about 11.9 kWh/100 km. At the typical city speed limit of 50 km/hour (about 30 mph), the Model 3 is consuming approximately 6 kW — meaning power solely dedicated to AI compute is consuming approximately 13% of total battery power intended for driving.

This illustrates how the power-hungry compute engines used for automated EVs pose a significant problem for battery life, vehicle range and consumer adoption.

This problem is further compounded by the power overhead associated with cooling the current generation of the power-hungry computer chips that are currently used for advanced AI algorithms. When processing heavy AI workloads, these semiconductor chip architectures generate massive amounts of heat.

As these chips process AI workloads, they generate heat, which increases their temperature and, as a consequence, performance declines. More effort is then needed and energy wasted on heat sinks, fans and other cooling methods to dissipate this heat, further reducing battery power and ultimately EV range. As the AV industry continues to evolve, new solutions to eliminate this AI compute chip heat problem are urgently needed.

The chip architecture problem

For decades, we have relied on Moore’s law, and its lesser-known cousin Dennard scaling, to deliver more compute power per footprint repeatedly year after year. Today, it’s well known that electronic computers are no longer significantly improving in performance per watt, resulting in overheating data centers all over the world.

The largest gains to be had in computing are at the chip architecture level, specifically in custom chips, each for specific applications. However, architectural breakthroughs are a one-off trick -- they can only be made at singular points in time in computing history.

Currently, the compute power required to train artificial intelligence algorithms and perform inference with the resulting models is growing exponentially — five times faster than the rate of progress under Moore’s law. One consequence of that is a huge gap between the amount of computing needed to deliver on the massive economic promise of autonomous vehicles and the current state of computing.

Autonomous EVs find themselves in a tug of war between maintaining battery range and the real-time compute power required to deliver autonomy.

Photonic computers give AEVs a more sustainable future

Fundamental innovation in computing and battery technology may be required to fully deliver on the promise of AEVs with the range, safety and performance demanded by consumers. While quantum computers are an unlikely short- or even medium-term solution to this AEV conundrum, there’s another, more available solution making a breakthrough right now: photonic computing.

Photonic computers use laser light, instead of electrical signals, to compute and transport data. This results in a dramatic reduction in power consumption and an improvement in critical, performance-related processor parameters, including clock speed and latency.

Arrival’s Denis Sverdlov on the new era of car manufacturing

Photonic computers also enable inputs from a multitude of sensors to run inference tasks concurrently on a single processor core (each input encoded in a unique color), while a traditional processor can only accommodate one job at a time.

The advantage that hybrid photonic semiconductors have over conventional architectures lies within the special properties of light itself. Each data input is encoded in a different wavelength, i.e., color, while each runs on the same neural network model. This means that photonic processors not only produce more throughput compared to their electronic counterparts, but are significantly more energy efficient.

Photonic computers excel in applications that require extreme throughput with low latency and relatively low power consumption — applications like cloud computing and, potentially, autonomous driving, where the real-time processing of vast amounts of data is required.

Photonic computing technology is on the brink of becoming commercially available and has the potential to supercharge the current roadmap of autonomous driving while also reducing its carbon footprint. It’s clear that interest in the benefits of self-driving vehicles is increasing and consumer demand is imminent.

So it is crucial for us to not only consider the industries it will transform and the safety it can bring to our roads, but also ensure the sustainability of its impact on our planet. In other words, it’s time to shine a little light on autonomous EVs.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Verastem Stock Is Crushing It Today

    Shares of the small-cap cancer company Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM) are up by a healthy 26% as of 3:22 p.m. EDT Monday afternoon. The biotech's shares are perking up today in response to the decision by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for the company's experimental cancer-combo therapy. The FDA granted the drug BTD as a potential treatment for patients with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer, regardless of KRAS status after one or more prior lines of therapy, including platinum-based chemotherapy.

  • ‘Where the crypto market goes from here is completely dependent on the stock market,’ says digital-asset tycoon Barry Silbert

    Want to know where the crypto market goes from here? Barry Silbert, a power player in the digital-asset sector, says that investors ought to look no further than the stock market, in a Sunday-night tweet amid a downturn in digital assets.

  • Bitcoin down almost 50% from year's high

    Bitcoin fell to $32,601 at 1800 GMT (2 p.m. ET), losing $4,899.54 from its previous close. Bitcoin markets operate 24/7, setting the stage for price swings at unpredictable hours. "Many point to bitcoin's volatility as untenable," wrote RBC Capital Markets' Amy Wu Silverman in a research note published on Saturday.

  • Explainer-What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients?

    The following lays out information about mucormycosis, opinions from health experts and the scientific evidence behind what could be driving the recent rise in cases. WHAT IS MUCORMYCOSIS? Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that causes blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood.

  • Former Goldman Executive Sumit Rajpal Launches Buyout Firm

    GrowthCurve Capital will target companies that are sitting on valuable troves of data that can be used more effectively to spur growth.

  • Many drivers feel less safe sharing the road with autonomous cars

    Although autonomous test vehicles are allowed on public roads in 38 states, plus Washington D.C., a survey from AAA and Harvard shows that many drivers don't like the idea of sharing roads with these test vehicles. In fact, depending on the road and vehicle, 43% to 53% felt less safe having the test vehicles on the road. Another item that fewer people said would make them comfortable would be designated time slots when autonomous vehicles could test.

  • If Bitcoin’s Price Falls Below This Crucial Level, Watch Out

    The cryptocurrency is attempting to stabilize after being cut in half from April’s $64,800 high. Here’s what the charts are projecting.

  • Brooke Shields says she wasn't sure she would walk again after exercise injury

    After a devastating gym accident that left her unsure if she'd walk again, Brooke Shields is speaking out for the first time about her road to recovery. "I'm having to work very hard," Shields told ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts of the physical therapy she is now doing after breaking her femur at the gym and undergoing multiple surgeries and a weeks-long hospital stay. The accident that left Shields hospitalized happened in late January as the actress had just finished a workout that was part of a 14-day workout plan that she says left her feeling her best.

  • Zeta becomes a unicorn with $250 million SoftBank-led funding

    Zeta, a startup that helps banks and fintech firms launch products, is the newest to attain the coveted unicorn status after closing a financing round. The banking tech firm, co-founded by veteran Indian entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia, said on Monday it has raised $250 million in a Series D Series C round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, confirming a TechCrunch report from mid-April. Zeta has developed a technology stack that helps it engage with banks and fintech startups, as well as other online consumer platforms.

  • Investigators reveal cause of deadly cable car crash in Italy

    Authorities said the car began sliding backward after a cable snapped and an emergency brake system failed. The incident killed 14 people, and prosecutors are looking into possible charges.

  • Father of murdered Cash Gernon pleads forgiveness for leaving son: ‘I have paid the ultimate price’

    Trevor Gernon issues video message accepting his ‘poor judgment’ after son was kidnapped and killed

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

    The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’

  • Alexis Ren on venturing into the wellness space with the founding of interactive platform We Are Warriors

    Instagram influencer and model Alexis Ren spoke to Insider about leveraging her 14.2 million followers to found a mentorship program, We Are Warriors.

  • 75% of Americans say the country is racist on anniversary of George Floyd murder

    Only 19 per cent of Republican voters believe that America needs to continue to change to give Black Americans equal rights

  • Former EU ambassador and impeachment witness sues Mike Pompeo and government for $1.8m in legal fees

    Gordon Sondland accuses former secretary of state of promising to cover attorneys’ fees ahead of bombshell ‘quid pro quo’ testimony

  • Spain rescues 65 migrants off Gran Canaria

    The migrants were transferred to Arguinegin port where coast guards provided protective masks and checked their temperatures as they disembarked.Among the group of sub-Saharan African migrants, there was a case of scabies which was treated, and some migrants reported minor injuries, the Spanish coast guard said.Spanish Interior Ministry data reported 4,935 migrants had reached the Canary Islands by sea from the beginning of 2021 through May 15.

  • Why heart condition seen in few young people after COVID vaccine is no cause for alarm

    Experts say benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh risks of the rare condition.

  • How long will Derek Chauvin get in prison and what does the George Floyd verdict mean?

    Chauvin’s maximum sentence could be 40 years for second-degree murder

  • Syria's election holds few surprises after years of war

    Campaign posters for Bashar al-Assad line the streets of Damascus, alongside those for two obscure rivals, but no one really doubts that Wednesday's election will extend his presidency despite 10 years of war that has left Syria in ruins. Ruled by his family for five decades, Syria is now barely recognisable from the nation that Assad, now 55, took over in 2000 after the death of his father, Hafez al-Assad. Assad has retaken control of much of his nation, where some voters will cast ballots this week at polling stations surrounded by bombed out buildings.

  • Iran agrees to extend deal on cameras at its nuclear sites

    Iran and the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog agreed Monday to a one-month extension to a deal on surveillance cameras at Tehran's atomic sites, buying more time for ongoing negotiations seeking to save the country's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The last-minute discussions, including the International Atomic Energy Agency pushing back a statement planned for Sunday, further underscored the narrowing window for the U.S. and others to reach terms with Iran as it presses a tough stance with the international community over its atomic program. The Islamic Republic is already enriching and stockpiling uranium at levels far beyond those allowed by its 2015 nuclear deal.