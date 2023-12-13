Light of Life Rescue Mission named Bank of America’s 2023 Neighborhood Builders

Light of Life Rescue Mission has been named Bank of America’s 2023 Neighborhood Builders for their work in advancing economic mobility and building up underserved neighborhoods in Pittsburgh.

According to Light of Life Rescue Mission, a grant from Bank of America, which totals $200,000 in Flexible Funding and Leadership Training to Advance Economic Mobility in Pittsburgh, will help support Light of Life’s operations across its entire continuum of care, including its Food & Emergency Program, which provides food and shelter through case management, long-term care and connections to other service providers.

The money will also be used toward the organization’s Recovery Program, which provides support, counseling and education to prepare clients for career growth and independent living, as well as its Women/Family Shelter and Men’s Residential Program.

“For those in our community facing homelessness, the need for Light of Life’s services is greater than ever,” said Light of Life’s Executive Director, Rev. Jerrel T. Gilliam. This funding will not only help our organization meet the immediate needs of our city’s most vulnerable but also provide our leadership with the opportunity to grow the organization in remarkable ways that will leave an everlasting impact on our community. We are grateful for the ability to continue being a light for those we serve each day, and this award allows us to continue that effort.”

Auberle, an organization providing support services to families in Southwestern Pa., is a 2023 recipient of the Neighborhood Builders Award, Light of Life Rescue Mission said.

Eleven Pittsburgh nonprofits have been selected as Neighborhood Builders since 2018, with the bank investing $1.8 million into these local nonprofits.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Person killed in head-on crash in Shaler 1 person hurt in Sewickley Heights guest house explosion PHOTOS: House explosion in Sewickley Heights sends 1 person to hospital VIDEO: Pitt Volleyball sent off by fans ahead of 3rd straight Final Four appearance DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts