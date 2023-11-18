Light Up Night 2023 brings thousands to Pittsburgh to kick off holiday celebrations

The holiday season is kicking off with Light Up Night 2023 in Pittsburgh.

Festivities are planned throughout the night and Channel 11 will be covering them as thousands of people come out to enjoy the vibrant lights, holiday shopping, live entertainment and family fun.

Ellie Cordes, a 7-year-old cancer survivor, will kick things off when she switches on the lights on the tree in PPG Place at 6 p.m.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel will be in Pittsburgh as crowds trickle in. Stay tuned with Channel 11 for full Light Up Night coverage.

Downtown Pittsburgh is packed with people enjoying Light up Night…even Santa. The tree lighting ceremony at the ice rink kicks off at 6pm at PPG Plaza. ⁦@WPXI⁩ pic.twitter.com/4fGeYVgADY — Antoinette DelBel (@AnnieDelBel) November 18, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

