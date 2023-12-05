Light the night with menorah lightings in the Lower Hudson Valley

The first night of Hanukkah is Thursday, December 7 and communities across the Lower Hudson Valley are honoring the holiday with menorah lightings.

If you know of an event that is not listed, please contact Alexandra Rivera at arivera@lohud.com and the list will be updated.

Here's where you can celebrate the Jewish holiday in your town.

The Hanukkah menorah is lit at the Allison-Parris Rockland County Office Building in New City Dec. 19, 2022. Chabad of Rockland sponsored the event.

Westchester

Bedford: The Chabad of Bedford is hosting its Hanukkah celebration on Thursday, Dec. 7. at the Bedford Village Green. The event starts at 4 p.m. with craft activities, live music and treats like latkes and doughnuts. The menorah lighting will take place at 5 p.m. Admission to the event is free. 608 Old Post Road, Bedford

Somers: The Chabad of Yorktown and Somers will host its Hanukkah celebration on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. in front of the historic Elephant Hotel and Somers Town Hall. Free donuts, gelt and other holiday gifts will be available. 335 US-202, Somers.

Yonkers: Ridge Hill will light its giant menorah on Thursday, Dec. 7 with a celebration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 1 Ridge Hill Blvd., Yonkers

The Cross County Shopping Center will light its menorah with the Chabad of Yonkers on Monday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. near Macy's. The event will include live music, food and dancing. 8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers.

Mount Kisco: The Mount Kisco Hebrew Congregation and the Bet Torah synagogue will host its annual menorah lighting on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mount Kisco Library and Town Hall. 100 E. Main St., Mount Kisco.

Yorktown Heights: The Shames JCC is hosting its Northern Westchester Hannukah celebration on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Albert A. Capellini Community and Cultural Center. The event will include live music and crafts. 1974 Commerce Street, Room 113, Yorktown.

Tarrytown: The Shames JCC is hosting its Tarrytown menorah lighting celebration on Sunday, Dec. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The event will include live music, snacks and crafts. 371 S. Broadway, Tarrytown

Pound Ridge: The Chabad of Bedford is hosting its Hanukkah celebration on Sunday, Dec. 10. at the Pound Ridge Village Green at 3 p.m. Admission to the event is free. 77 Westchester Ave., Pound Ridge.

Dobbs Ferry: The Chabad of the Rivertowns will host its Fire on Ice Hanukkah celebration at the Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. A giant ice menorah will be sculpted by Guinness Book world record ice sculpter Rich Daly, which will be lit during the ceremony. The event will also feature a drone light show, arts and crafts and tasty treats. Admission is free but RSVP is recommended. 87 Ogden Park, Dobbs Ferry.

Yorktown: The Chabad of Yorktown is celebrating Hanukkah with a laser light show. The annual celebration will take place on Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Yorktown Community Center starting at 3 p.m. with the laser light show and followed by the menorah lighting at the Devito running track at 4 p.m. The event will include a free donuts, latkes and a gelt drop. 1974 Commerce Street, Yorktown.

Rockland

Suffern: The village will host its menorah lighting on Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Suffern Village Hall at 6 p.m. 61 Washington Ave., Suffern

New City: The Chabad of Rockland is hosting their annual Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting on Monday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. at the Allison-Parris County Office Building. Free donuts, gelt and craft menorah kits will be available at the event. 11 New Hempstead Rd., New City

