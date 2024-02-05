Light rail back to normal following January track closures

The 1 Line will be back to normal on Monday as work wraps up in the downtown light rail tunnel this weekend.

Washington State Department of Transportation says crews began working on Jan. 13. Since then, trains have run on a single track every 30 minutes between the UW and Stadium stations on weekdays, while shuttles replaced trains entirely between Capitol Hill and SODO on weekends.

“I want to thank all of our passengers for their patience during this extended maintenance interruption,” said Sound Transit Deputy CEO and Chief Delivery Officer Russ Arnold. “We know that this hasn’t been easy for them, but the end result is a smoother ride and a more reliable system.”

During the closures, crews replaced 500 feet of northbound track between University Street and Westlake. Officials say the rails were worn and made for a bumpy ride.

Sound Transit says the repairs were finished quicker than originally planned.



