Light rail controller alleges CATS wrongfully terminated him after derailment

The rail controller during last year’s light rail derailment is filing a lawsuit against the City of Charlotte for wrongful termination.

Terry Creech alleges he was unlawfully fired after the derailment of a Charlotte Area Transit System light rail in May 2022. In the lawsuit, Creech accuses CATS of “actively concealing public information relating to budget, equipment, and personnel,” alleging the agency’s general manager and others “concealed evidence of the derailment.”

Creech said his work environment was “hostile” and his general manager was “abusive,” saying he often worked shifts as the sole controller in the Rail Operations Control Center. He said that meant he was tasked with monitoring two rail lines, both security feeds, and several storage yards.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

“As SOLE controller, Mr. Creech would often be unable to access his supervisors or anyone else for assistance,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit alleges Creech reported the derailment in May 2022 and was fraudulently terminated afterward. He said he followed protocol to redirect traffic after the derailment and closed the affected line for inspection. He said he was the sole controller that night.

“Mr. Creech attempted to contact his supervisors but was unsuccessful for over an hour after the derailment occurred,” the lawsuit reads.

He accuses CATS of concealing evidence of the derailment, which he said was a matter of public safety.

“In concealing this cover-up, general manager and other conspirators, referenced the derailment in question while terminating Mr. Creech but concealed further information from official records.”

Story continues

Creech accuses the general manager and others of falsifying information, saying they fraudulently accused him of two safety violations over the derailment “while mischaracterizing to the general public that the in fact derailment was merely a ‘system error.’” He said CATS alleged he committed a “safety error” because an operator didn’t wait for his proper clearance. He said CATS also accused him of making an incorrect decision to divert traffic from the derailment.

According to the lawsuit, the CATS CEO later said there were no safety violations.

“The ‘reasons’ for Mr. Creech’s termination were fraudulent to Mr. Creech and to the public,” the lawsuit reads. “While concealing the facts of the derailment, CATS terminated Mr. Creech in a hostile manner and discredited him from any future employment with the city. Mr. Creech was wrongfully discharged while carrying out a duty essential for public safety.”

Creech said he was terminated not long after returning to work from FMLA leave.

He previously spoke to our partners at the Charlotte Observer about his termination.

Creech is asking for compensatory and punitive damages, attorney fees, and a jury trial.

Channel 9 has reached out to CATS and to Creech’s attorney about the lawsuit.

(WATCH BELOW: CATS told city manager day of light rail derailment)