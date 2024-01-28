New light rail extension brings many firsts for metro Phoenix transit

Phoenix’s newest stretch of light rail drew crowds of eager riders for its grand opening Saturday.

The $401 million, 1.6-mile extension running along 19th Avenue and over Interstate 17 includes three new stations, seven public art installations and a plethora of firsts for the Valley’s public transportation system. Along with Valley Metro’s first elevated station and rail-only bridge, the project also includes the rail’s first structured parking lot — a four-story park-and-ride garage next to the new Thelda Williams Transit Center.

Valley Metro CEO Jessica Mefford-Miller told those gathered at the opening day event that the Thelda Williams Transit Center, located on the ground floor of the elevated station, will be a multimodal transit center servicing the light rail, city buses, and eventually rapid-transit buses and paratransit.

Valley Metro expects the new rail to draw in 3,000 new daily commuters. The extension connects riders from across the East Valley to northwest Phoenix’s soon-to-be refurbished Metrocenter area. Famous for being the set of the film “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” the Metrocenter mall closed many of its retail stores but hopes to make a revival with the establishment of the light rail station.

“Thousands of people who live along the light rail will be able to take it straight into great jobs in downtown, or to Sky Harbor,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said. “We are going to see kids from all over be able to come and enjoy Castles and Coasters. We're going to celebrate our great history and maybe have a few memories of ‘Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure.’”

The extension was funded by the voter-approved Phoenix Transportation 2050 plan and the regional Proposition 400. Additionally, nearly 50% of the project's funding came from a $158 million capital investment grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

“A $400 million project that has been delivered ahead of schedule and on budget,” Nuria Fernandez, administrator of the FTA, said.

The new transit center's namesake, late Phoenix City Councilmember Thelda Williams, was highlighted throughout the event. Williams was a 30-year member of the council and an avid supporter of the light rail throughout her career. Williams died in late 2023; family members attended the Saturday morning opening in her honor.

Opening-day attendees enjoyed several different booths hosted by businesses and organizations, including a free face-painting station presented by Native Health of Phoenix. Guests enjoyed free snacks and water, as well as food trucks offering a variety of fresh-made foods.

Following the morning ribbon-cutting ceremony, the project's leads and administrators took the first ride on the new rail. The extension is now in service for the greater public.

