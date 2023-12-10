Light Rail shutdown impacts Ravens game day, commutes

Because of the Light Rail service suspension, the Maryland Transit Administration will run shuttle buses to M&T Bank Stadium for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens game. The MTA said northbound service will run from Glen Burnie to Camden Yards starting at 10 a.m. If you're headed south, you can catch a shuttle bus at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium Light Rail stop. The MTA said shuttle busses will also pick up riders from each Light Rail stop. In the meantime, those who use the trains daily said the suspension is taking a major toll on their time.

View comments