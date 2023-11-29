Light rain expected in San Diego area through Friday

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego area has transitioned to a cloudy and cool middle of the week, so expect on and off light showers through Friday.

An area of low pressure moving across California will bring chances of rain along with gusty westerly winds and cooler temperatures the next couple of days.

Around 1 p.m., radar showed a few pockets of rain moving through central and southern parts of San Diego County.

Light rainfall accumulations are expected with these passes which has caused models to trend downward in recent runs.

December Nights: What to know about the two-day event at Balboa Park

A tenth up to half an inch of rainfall is expected for beaches and inland valleys by Friday morning. Mountains could get up to three-quarters of an inch of rain in that same time frame.

Best chances for rain will be late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with southern parts of the county receiving higher accumulations.

Snow levels remain relatively high with this system, but are expected to lower to 5,500 feet. An inch of snowfall is possible for the San Bernardino Mountains by Friday morning.

It’ll feel colder around the region with daytime high temperatures hanging out in the low 60s Thursday/Friday for coast and valleys.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.