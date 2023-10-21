Light rain, wind and lower temperatures arriving this weekend in Sacramento

Expect light rain and some isolated thunderstorms in the Sacramento region starting late Saturday and into Sunday, according to meteorologist Sara Purdue with the National Weather Service.

“Most areas in the Valley aren’t going to see more than a quarter of an inch (of rain) at most,” Purdue said, “and most places will see less than that.”

A trough of colder air will be punching southward across the region, lowering temperatures and causing some breezy winds, with gusts to 20 to 30 mph on Monday, according to the forecast.

If you have your Halloween decorations outside, make sure they are tied down securely, said Purdue, a Bella Vista High School graduate who recently joined the Sacramento NWS office.

The high temperatures of last week — in the 80s and low 90s — will give way to highs in the high 60s and 70s over the next seven days.