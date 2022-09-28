Light Up Riehle Plaza draws breast cancer, domestic violence awareness; here are the details

LAFAYETTE, Ind. − YWCA Greater Lafayette will host Light Up Riehle Plaza at 6 p.m. Friday.

What is Light Up Riehle Plaza?

This is an annual kick-off event for October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, Domestic Violence Awareness Month as well as the YWCA's annual Power of the Purse Campaign.

“We want to connect the importance of October awareness to YWCA services," Lindsey Mickler, YWCA Greater Lafayette president and CEO, said in a release. "We speak to the importance of early detection, we speak to how common domestic violence is and that it is more than physical violence, and most importantly we honor survivors.

"In an ever-changing landscape, Power of the Purse is essential to ensuring YWCA Greater Lafayette can continue to provide these needed services throughout the year.”

Breast Cancer Awareness

According to a release from YWCA, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime; it is one of the leading health crises for women in the United States.

Early intervention is key for survival when it comes to breast cancer. The Woman's Wellness Program at YWCA helps with this early diagnosis by offering diagnostic screening to anyone, insured or uninsured.

"This month is a reminder to take care of our health and empower others to take care of their health,” Mickler said.

Domestic Violence Awareness

Domestic violence is something that can affect any person regardless of race, sex, gender, sexual orientation, economic status and more. According to YWCA, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes.

YWCA Greater Lafayette Domestic Violence Intervention & Prevention Program (DVIPP) offers help and empowerment to anyone, individuals or families, seeking safety.

Power of the Purse Campaign

This month-long event serves as a community-building fundraiser and awareness event.

“Power of the Purse is our signature fundraiser and a great way for the community to band together to help support YWCA programs and services,” Mickler said. “Participants choose a team — Pink for Women’s Wellness, Purple for Domestic Violence, and Persimmon for Racial and Social Justice and Empowerment Services — and engage in a little friendly competition to see which team can raise the most money. It’s exciting to see the community get so involved.”

Women’s Wellness Program statistics

In 2021, Women’s Wellness Program provided:

3,927 total services

1,104 mammograms

846 pap

DVIPP handled 7,373 crisis calls

DVIPP provided prevention education and healthy relationship programming to 6,250 people in Tippecanoe and surrounding counties

Light Up Riehle Plaza schedule

Light Up Riehle Plaza will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Riehle Plaza, 200 North 2nd Street in Lafayette. This event is free. More information is available on the event's webpage on EventBrite.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Light Up Riehle Plaza returns to bring awareness to multiple causes