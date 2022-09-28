A light sentence for Porterville teen, 15, who caused death of 2 firefighters

A Tulare County judge Wednesday sentenced a Porterville teen to up to six months in juvenile custody for his role in starting a 2020 fire that claimed the lives of two firefighters and destroyed the city’s library.

Killed in the fire were Ramon “Ray” Figueroa, 35, and Patrick Jones, 25.

The boy and a companion initially faced murder charges in the Feb. 18, 2020 fire, but on Aug. 22, Judge Hugo Loza dismissed charges against one boy and found the second guilty of arson. Family members of Figueroa and Jones were outraged after Loza’s decision and Figueroa’s father, Ramon Figueroa, described the reduction of charges “disgraceful.”

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward described the sentence as “less than satisfactory” but said it “was an honor to sit alongside the families” of the firefighters.

“They, like their sons, exemplified incredible bravery...the rightful focus on Captain Figueroa’s and firefighter Jones’ heroic acts will be the lasting legacy of this tragedy,” Ward said in a statement.

The investigation of the fire found that the two boys initially denied being at the library when the fire started. Confronted by video evidence, they were arrested, and inside a police car, they were recorded discussing events inside the library. Both were charged with murder on Feb. 21, 2020, but California law prevented them from being charged as adults.

As part of the convicted boy’s custody, he will be required to undergo counseling and therapy. Counseling will continue upon his release along with probation, restitution, 100 hours of community service, a curfew and submission of DNA into the state Department of Justice database. He also cannot possess lighters, matches or any ignition device.