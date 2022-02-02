Light show rehearsal for Olympics opening
Beijing residents said they looked forward to the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics Wednesday, but were disappointed they could not watch it in person. (Feb. 2)
After skipping the Super Bowl last year, Budweiser is back with its ad for 2022, "A Clydesdale's Journey," a reminder of the American spirit.
When it comes to discussing Tom Brady's official retirement, few in the professional golf space can offer the perspective that Jordan Spieth can.
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
Washington finally unveiling its new team name and identity was like a batsignal for Eagles fans to get together and crush their new division rival. By Adam Hermann
Bridget Moynahan, who shares a son with NFL star Tom Brady, wrote a supportive post about his retirement announcement.
Jackson State football's annual Southern Heritage Classic game in Memphis vs. rival Tennessee State will no longer be played, according SHC founder Fred Jones.
An international coalition of athletes, representing at least two western nations, will boycott Friday's opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic games.
Iranian Atefeh Ahmadi learned to ski not long after she could walk, but the path to the Winter Olympics has not been an entirely smooth run for the 21-year-old.
Eagles legend and Super Bowl champion Nick Foles has a peculiarly strong connection to Tom Brady's career, and his final message to the GOAT was worth the wait. By Adam Hermann
The USMNT faces a virtual must-win situation when it faces Honduras in a Concacaf World Cup qualifier in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday night.
Signing Day is here. So are the live updates from throughout the day.
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
With a spinning lacrosse-style shootout goal Monday, 10-year-old Cooper Dennie found himself at the center of a viral video — and on SportsCenter.
As the Tom Brady tributes came in following the quarterback's retirement Tuesday, Shaquille O'Neal weighed in with a very different take.
Brian Flores alleged in his lawsuit against the NFL that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross asked him to illegally recruit a "prominent QB" in 2019. That QB was Tom Brady, according to a report.
Prior to her injury Friday, she scored a season-high 9.9 on vault and was owning her floor routine.
Chiefs GM Brett Veach on Kansas City's collapse against the Bengals: "Just a bad day to have a bad day, and that'll sit with us for a long time."
It’s been a rough few months for Battlefield 2042, and things don’t sound like they’re going to magically turn around anytime soon. EA announced today that the live service shooter won’t be getting any new content until summer, over six months after launch, with season one delayed and basic features like team voice chat still being worked on.