Light snow, 1 to 2 inches, in forecast for much of Wisconsin on Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Attention shoppers and Thanksgiving holiday travelers, light snow is in the forecast for Wisconsin starting late Saturday night into Sunday.

The system will make its way into southern Wisconsin over the weekend. At most, the storm will drop 2 inches of snow for inland communities surrounding Milwaukee.

"I think the closer you are to the lake, the higher probability that it's around or under an inch of total snowfall," said Kevin Lynott, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan. "This is a short-lived event on Sunday morning."

It should start snowing in the "middle of the night" in south central Wisconsin, areas like Janesville and Madison, before tracking through the Milwaukee area, Lynott said.

The system will then make its way north into areas like Sheboygan and Green Bay, wrapping up by early Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service is predicting Sheboygan and Green Bay to receive about an inch of snow.

The snow could result in slippery roads that aren't treated, Lynott said. "It's not going to be a real high threat. It's a smaller threat."

Sunday morning of Thanksgiving weekend will likely mean busy roads as many will be out shopping and others will be traveling back home after spending the holiday somewhere.

Saturday will likely be cloudy with temperatures in the 30s. Temperatures will remain about the same on Sunday.

"And by the way, back to sunshine on Monday," Lynott said.

