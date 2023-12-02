Light Snow Blankets Northern Maine

Snow flurries blanketed parts of Northern Maine early on Saturday, December 2, as the state braced for what the National Weather Service (NWS) described as an “impactful” winter weather system.

According to the NWS accumulations of up to 4 inches of snow were expected for parts of the state on Monday, which could impact travel.

This footage by X user @EMC_Maine shows snow falling in Aroostook County on Saturday morning. Credit: @EMC_Maine via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]