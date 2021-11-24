Light snow blankets part of the Northeast amid Thanksgiving travel

AccuWeather

A mild Thanksgiving Day across the Midwest and Northeast will be followed by sharply colder air and the potential for another round of lake-effect snow that could trigger risky and even dangerous travel from the Great Lakes to the central and northern Appalachians. Even in places where roads are free of snow accumulation but wet, a rapid freeze-up could create hazardous conditions for motorists. The new blast of cold air is likely to bring the lowest temperatures of the season so far across much