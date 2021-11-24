Light snow blankets part of the Northeast amid Thanksgiving travel
Snow showers dusted a variety of locations across the Northeast on Nov. 23.
Snow showers dusted a variety of locations across the Northeast on Nov. 23.
Samsung announced Tuesday that Taylor will be the home of its newest chip manufacturing plant.
The weather-predicting booklet has had an 80% accuracy rate for 230 years.
In October, Boise had more than twice its usual amount of rain. But fall precipitation is just one part of the equation for escaping drought.
Adding insult to injury in B.C. will be more rounds of soaking rains in the next several days, courtesy of not one, but two atmospheric rivers. Potentially, they could dump an additional 100+mm of rainfall to some areas that have been hit hard by the recent flooding.
Head out in the early morning to see this unique phenomenon.
The climate pattern can lead to significant weather changes in different parts of the world.
Another train of storms is expected to race through the hard-hit areas of the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, Canada, this week. Thousands of residents have been displaced, forced to ration gas and left stranded due to destroyed roadways after a powerful atmospheric river created a once-in-500-year flood event that devastated parts of Washington state as well as British Columbia last week. At least five total fatalities were reported across the United States and Canada as rescuers search
Winter is coming and the WGAL News 8 Storm Team is ready with its annual winter weather outlook for central Pennsylvania.
Looking for the warmest place in Florida as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday?
The National Weather Service in Birmingham issued a freeze warning for central Alabama beginning at 9 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday.
A mild Thanksgiving Day across the Midwest and Northeast will be followed by sharply colder air and the potential for another round of lake-effect snow that could trigger risky and even dangerous travel from the Great Lakes to the central and northern Appalachians. Even in places where roads are free of snow accumulation but wet, a rapid freeze-up could create hazardous conditions for motorists. The new blast of cold air is likely to bring the lowest temperatures of the season so far across much
Painting rocks and hiding them outdoors is a “hobby” for some people.
La Nina conditions, a phenomenon with cooler water off the South American coastlines, are emerging for the second winter in a row.
New coronavirus cases leaped in New York in the week ending Sunday, rising 28%. Almost all regions had an increase.
A research team was stunned in 2019 when it asked for help identifying monitor lizards in Palm Beach County and half of the photos were of tegus.
Tesla Inc is planning to spend more than $1 billion on its new vehicle factory in Austin, Texas, and plans to complete construction by the end of this year, public filings with a Texas state agency showed. Filings submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) on Friday outlined Tesla's spending on various manufacturing capabilities at its Austin factory.
FOX 29's Sue Serio has the latest outlook for winter weather in 2021.
Cherry tomato plants typically grow to be 4 to 8 feet tall but can sometimes reach 20 feet like Hatten's did.
The flood follows a taxing few months for Whatcom’s salmon: A hot summer boded poorly for the fish that are stressed by high temperatures.
(Bloomberg) -- The biggest chicken producers in the U.S. will have to overhaul their breeding programs in a matter of just a few years to meet tough new guidelines major customers are embracing, part of a movement to ensure birds are healthier and more humanely treated. Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanM