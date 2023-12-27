Light snow will continue Wednesday in Kansas City metro, but it likely won’t stick

Some snowfall will continue Wednesday in the Kansas City metro, but accumulation will remain low as temperatures hover above freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow might accumulate in grassy areas Wednesday morning, but will melt as temperatures warm to a high around 36 degrees in the afternoon. Daytime accumulation across the metro may reach half an inch or less.

Drivers should be wary of untreated areas or bridges that could be slippery, but travel conditions will improve throughout the day as temperatures warm.

Temperatures should remain normal throughout the week, with highs around 38 and 39 degrees Thursday and Friday, respectively. Lows both days will drop to around 29 and 27 degrees.

Highs Saturday are expected to reach about 42 degrees, before temperatures drop New Year’s Eve with a high around 33 degrees and low near 20 degrees predicted Sunday.