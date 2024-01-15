Light snow expected near St. Louis on Monday night

ST. LOUIS — Pockets of light snow and flurries are likely to overspread the region late this afternoon into this evening. The snow will be in and out quickly, only lasting a couple hours in any one location. Because of the bitter temperatures and time of day, what falls will stick and slick roads may develop after 6 p.m. up until about midnight.

Accumulations will be light, between a dusting and up to 1 inch in spots. The winds will not be as strong as they were the past few days. Temperatures this evening will hover in the single digits.

After the snow moves away, the skies will clear late tonight, with low temperatures settling to near one degree. Sunshine returns in full force Tuesday, with very cold temperatures continuing. Highs will be in the teens.

Much warmer weather flows in for Wednesday, but with brisk southwest winds, it will still feel quite cold. Daytime temperatures will top off in the mid- to upper 30s. Another chance for some light accumulating snow will accompany the next arctic blast Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

