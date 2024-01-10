Light snow expected tonight and a chance of more than 6 inches Friday. Then, comes bitter cold.

More — and more — snow is on its way to Wisconsin this week. And, it will be followed up by temperatures dropping into the below-zero range, according to the National Weather Service in Sullivan.

The whole state is expected to get light snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday, from a dusting up to 3 inches depending on location, said Aidan Kuroski, a weather service meteorologist.

After that, the next chance for snow is Friday across much of the state, including potentially more than 6 inches near Lake Michigan, he said. Though, much uncertainty remains.

Then comes the bitter cold. Heading into Saturday night, statewide lows are expected to be in the negative single digits. And, temps will get even colder going into Monday, with lows in the negative double digits.

Light snow expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday across Wisconsin

The whole state is expected to get at least "a little bit" of snow Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, Kuroski said.

Northeast, central and southern Wisconsin could see 1 to 2 inches of snow, and possibly up to 3 in a few spots, Kuroski said. While the amount of snow will be less in the western and northern parts of the state, they'll still see a dusting of up to an inch.

Kuroski anticipates that the snow will fall from around 9 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday. It'll start a little earlier out west and a little later in the east.

A decent chance for over 6 inches of snow across the eastern side of the state — though 'a lot of uncertainty' remains

Friday is expected to bring more snow to much of the state, especially from central to southern Wisconsin — though "a lot of uncertainty" remains at this time, Kuroski said.

Continuing to stress the uncertainty, Kuroski said there's a decent chance for more than 6 inches of snow across the eastern side of the state, from around Green Bay to the Illinois border.

"They're going to see some lake enhancement as well in that area," he said.

At least a few inches are expected across southern Wisconsin.

The snow is forecasted to start moving in Thursday into Friday around midnight, Kuroski said. The "primary potential for accumulation" would occur from around 6 a.m. Friday to midnight Saturday.

The far northern portion of the state will probably miss the Friday snow.

Temperatures are going to drop into the negatives by Saturday night

Heading into Saturday night, temperatures are going to "really drop," Kuroski said.

Lows will be in the negative single digits across most, if not all, of the state, he said. And, possibly negative double digits in the far north.

It'll get even colder going into Monday morning, with negative double-digit lows across much of the state, according to Kuroski.

While gradually improving, lows will remain in the negatives through Wednesday morning, Kuroski said. Single-digit highs are expected Sunday through Tuesday.

Wednesday will see "a little bit of improvement," with highs in the teens. Towards the following weekend, temps may warm up a bit.

