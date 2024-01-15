Light snow in the forecast for Tuesday; may affect morning commute

An "inch or two of snow" is in the forecast for Rhode Island on Tuesday.

Following a very wet week last week, a weak coastal low is likely to bring a small amount of snow to Rhode Island on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

"The snowfall is expected to be around 1-3 inches in most areas (of New England), but some localized regions could receive up to 4 inches," the National Weather Service wrote. "It is expected that closer to Cape Cod and the Islands there will be a mix of rain and snow due to temperatures above freezing."

The National Weather Service expected snowfall forecast for Jan. 16, 2023.

What time will the snow fall?

In Providence, it might start snowing as early as 5 a.m., according to the National Weather Service's forecast, but there's not likely to be much accumulation at the time, and it might change over to sleet or freezing rain. Even so, it could make be for a slow morning commute, according to forecasters.

No winter weather advisories have been issued so far.

The snow, which at times might mix with rain, is likely to continue into the night. It's possible 1 to 2 inches of snow will accumulate in Providence.

Any more snow in the forecast?

Looking ahead, a chance of snow is in the forecast for Friday, but forecasters say it's still too early to predict what that precipitation may look like.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI weather: Snow in Tuesday forecast might impact morning commute