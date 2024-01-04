Light snow predicted for area on Friday, possible early next week

Jan. 4—A light rain and snow mix is possible from early Friday morning into Saturday across Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield.

"Any snow accumulations will be light," NWS reported.

A second and stronger storm system will impact the Plains and the Ozarks next Monday through Wednesday morning.

"Accumulating snowfall will occur on the northern periphery of this storm system with moderate to heavy rainfall as well as some thunderstorms on the southern side of the system. Windy conditions will also occur. It remains too soon to tell how much snow will fall in Southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks."