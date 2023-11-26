Wisconsinites woke up to light snow Sunday morning and will continue to see light snow and snow showers throughout much of the day.

The National Weather Service anticipates 1 to 2 inches of snow for portions of east-central Wisconsin, south-central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin.

Temperatures will stay in the higher 20s and lower 30s.

As of Sunday morning, Elmwood Park in Racine County got 1 inch of snow, Broadhead in Green County got 1.3 inches, De Forest in Dane County got 1.8 inches and Horicon in Dodge County got 1.5.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Light snow Sunday morning will taper off to light snow showers