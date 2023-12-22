The Light Within: Faith lessons from nature

Our U.S. currency includes “In God We Trust,” which pleases me and countless others.

However, I believe from our observations of nature, we can possibly trust more in our daily lives, enabling that declaration to be even more practical for us.

Don Kleinsmith

Let’s consider how an apparent trust in God enables God’s creatures to make progress. There is the little hummingbird that leaves its home in the fall, flies to Central America (much of which is over water), then returns to its same place in the spring. Remarkable trust.

I notice on the leafless trees during the winter that squirrels live in their home-made nests often high up, and on what might be considered a precarious branch. Remarkable trust.

And the songbird can be heard chirping outside our bedroom windows during spring and summer before dawn. This little creature has faith that light will soon appear. Remarkable trust.

This is not to think that we should be directed so explicitly as the hummingbird, or as confident as the squirrel on the precarious limb.

But I believe these creatures’ way of life can be an inspiration that we can trust more deeply — in fulfilling “In God We Trust” in our individual lives.

Is it too “nutty” to say silently, “Thank you for uplifting my faith,” when crossing the path of a squirrel?

— Don Kleinsmith is a member of the Christian Science Church in Adrian. He can be reached at kleinsmith968@gmail.com or by calling 517-263-6357.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Don Kleinsmith: Faith lessons from nature