Lightbulb explosion causes small house fire in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A lightbulb exploded in a Montgomery County home Tuesday night resulting in a small fire.

Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that a resident reported that a lightbulb exploded in an upstairs bedroom of their home, located in the 14000 block of Weeping Cherry Dr.

Fire crews responded to the “small fire” involving the light fixture, Piringer said.

There were no injuries reported and no one was displaced.

