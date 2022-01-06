Lightfoot Backers Seek Public Opinion On Standoff With CTU

CHICAGO — A political group that supports Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to know how the public feels about the Chicago Teachers Union's in-person learning walkout, sources told Patch.

Patch obtained a copy of an 18-question survey Public Policy Polling sent to likely Chicago voters that asked who is mostly to blame — the mayor or CTU — for the "current situation" at city public schools.

Thursday marked the second day of canceled classes for 330,000 Chicago Public School kids after 73 percent of the teachers union members voted to transition to remote learning without district permission, against public health guidance and, according to City Hall, against state law.

CTU leaders say the work action is in protest of safety conditions at city schools amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Lightfoot's administration called the union's walkout an "illegal strike" and filed a grievance with the Illinois Education Labor Relations Board.

The survey, which a source said was paid for by Lightfoot supporters, asked respondents: "How much of a problem do you think it is that schools are currently closed?" A Lightfoot political team spokesman declined to comment.

Public Policy Polling sent likely Chicago voters a "Chicago Current Events Survey" paid for by a group that supports Mayor Lori Lightfoot, sources told Patch.

The poll also asked if people believe that, despite an increase in coronavirus rates, those who are vaccinated are experiencing milder cases, and "the best place for students to be right now is in schools," a refrain echoed by Lightfoot and Chicago's public health commissioner, Dr. Allison Arwady.



Respondents also were asked to offer approval ratings of President Joe Biden, Lightfoot and her job performance, and Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools.

The last question on the survey asked respondents which of two statements they agreed with the most:



"Chicago Public Schools is trying everything it can do to keep kids in schools but the Chicago Teachers Union decided to unilaterally walk out on students, putting their own politics ahead of the health and safety of our children. This is the third time in less than three years that they have walked out on our students despite study after study showing the harmful effects of remote learning and closing schools, especially Black and brown youth."

"Chicago Public Schools failed to provide adequate testing and safety precautions to keep students and faculty safe this year. They have gone back on their word on closing schools during high periods of COVID transmission. The teachers are now being punished by being locked out and having their salaries withheld because they were willing to stand up to Chicago Public Schools to keep people safe."

This article originally appeared on the Chicago Patch