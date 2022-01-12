Lightfoot COVID / Konkol Column / Lost Wedding Ring / Young Dolph

City public school students return to classrooms today, brining an end to the Chicago Teachers Union's weeklong in-person learning boycott.

After the deal was done, CTU vice president Stacy Davis Gates said, "We had to go on a remote action for face coverings in the middle of a pandemic."

Like most things about the union's de facto strike, that statement doesn't jibe with reality.

CPS leaders offered up 200,000 N95 masks and asked for negotiations to continue before the union staged a late-night vote to transition to remote learning without district permission.

Those N95 masks wouldn't have cost teachers $2,000 (or more) in lost pay if the

CTU hadn't insisted on forcing an unnecessary pandemic political power play.



KONKOL COLUMN: CTU Bosses Need To Build A 'Better Relationship With The Truth'

CTU vice president Stacy Davis Gates. (Scott Heins/Getty Images)

Mostly, Brrr. High: 36 Low: 30.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday. "I am experiencing cold-like symptoms but otherwise feel fine which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted.," she posted on Twitter. (Patch)

Don't get sunk by iceberg lettuce. Dole Fresh Vegetables recalled packaged salads because of the risk of listeria contamination. (Patch)

"I love you." That's the inscription inside a wedding ring found by a Jonah Newman of Wicker Park, who wants help returning the band to its owner. (WGN)

The feds captured a man suspected of fatally shooting Chicago-born rapper Young Dolph in November at a popular cookie shop in Memphis, Tennessee. Cornelius Smith, 32, was charged with first-degree murder. (ABC7)

Grimm, Blind Equation at Subterranean (8 p.m.)

Ras Kwame & One Africa at Old Town School of Folk Music (8:30 p.m.)

Alfonso Ponticelli at The Green Mill (8 p.m.)

Chris Greene Quartet at FitzGerald’s (7 p.m.)

Zoe Keating at Thalia Hall (8 p.m.)

Zoe Keating. (Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

