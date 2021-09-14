Lightfoot proposes new ordinance targeting gang members for fines and forfeiture in civil court

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeremy Gorner, Chicago Tribune
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Under pressure to crack down on Chicago’s homicide problem, Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced an ordinance Tuesday that would slap gang members with fines and give police the authority to seize their property if they’re known to be behind street violence.

The proposal — dubbed the “Victims’ Justice Ordinance” — is likely to prompt legal challenges from civil rights attorneys and social justice organizations who believe the measure could wrongly accuse Black and Latino residents of being involved in gang activity.

Lightfoot’s proposed ordinance could allow judges or court officers to impose fines as high as $10,000 for each offense and seize “any property that is directly or indirectly used or intended for use in any manner to facilitate street gang-related activity.”

It also calls for the seizure of any property that gangs obtained through illegal means such as drug-dealing or other crimes.

Chicago’s violence statistics shot upward last year during the pandemic and the extended period of unrest following the police-custody killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But the spike has not abated during 2021, leaving the mayor and leaders of the Chicago Police Department searching for solutions.

The ordinance indicates that law enforcement could be prioritizing its efforts to go after criminal suspects who are 18 and older instead of minors who could be driving illegal activity.

“The city further finds that street gangs are often controlled by criminally sophisticated adults who take advantage of our youth by intimidating and coercing them into membership by employing them as drug couriers, and by using them to commit brutal crimes against persons and property to further the financial benefit and dominance of the street gangs,” according to the ordinance.

Law enforcement has routinely pointed to Chicago as having one of the worst gang problems in the country.

But in recent years, its police force has come under severe scrutiny for allegations that its officers have wrongly labeled people as gang members, particularly Black and Latino residents.

The city’s inspector general’s office has criticized the Police Department’s controversial “gang database,” finding that the police for years erroneously entered or kept names of people who didn’t belong in the database.

Just last week, police Superintendent David Brown said the database is still in use, the names in it “have been vetted” and an appeal process for those who believe they’ve been wrongly placed in the database is being finalized.

Also last week, Brown announced he would be shifting officers from the department’s roving citywide unit, the community safety team, to work assignments that focus on combating gang activity.

The ACLU of Illinois was quick to criticize the mayor’s proposal, calling it a recycled version of failed state forfeiture law.

“The mayor’s time would be better spent on the real work of reducing violence, which includes investing in communities, reforming police practices and expanding access to social and mental health services,” said Colleen Connell, executive director of the organization.

“It is astonishing to hear the mayor and law enforcement officials pretend that this power would be used solely in a targeted fashion against gang members,” Connell said. “The city had to scrap use of its flawed gang database because it included thousands of people who had no history of gang membership or criminal involvement. It is hard to see how their capacity about who to target has improved since that time.”

jgorner@chicagotribune.com

asweeney@chicagotribune.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Riverside County sheriff says he will not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates

    Sheriff Chad Bianco says, 'The government has no ability and no authority to mandate your health choices.'

  • Republican Attorneys General Association offshoot held ‘war games’ meeting to discuss response in event of Trump loss to Biden

    Rule of Law Defense Fund, which is a branch of the Republican Attorneys General Association, gained notoriety for its robocall the day before the Jan. 6 insurrection, when pro-Trump demonstrators stormed the Capitol in an attempt to thwart the certification of Joe Biden's victory.

  • Norway's left-wing opposition wins in a landslide, coalition talks next

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's centre-left opposition parties are on course to win a majority in parliament after Monday's election and will now negotiate how to form a coalition, with climate change and a widening wealth gap expected to be central to discussions. Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg conceded the election and will step down after eight years in power, while Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Stoere said he intends to form the next government. Norway's status as a major oil and gas producer has been at the heart https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/whats-stake-norways-election-2021-09-12 of the campaign, although a transition away from petroleum - and the jobs it creates - is likely to be a gradual one despite progress by pro-environment parties.

  • Man shot and killed while riding his four-wheeler in Texas neighborhood, police say

    He then crashed his four-wheeler and jumped a fence before police found him.

  • Senate Democrats Introduce Joe Manchin-Led Voting Rights Compromise Bill

    If Manchin can't find 10 Republicans to support his bill, the Freedom to Vote Act is heading toward a collision with the Senate's filibuster rules.

  • Protesters disrupt celebration of L.A. City Hall's new civil rights department

    More than a dozen protesters disrupted the celebration of a new office space for a Los Angeles city department that will investigate human rights complaints.

  • Top Dem Senator Threatens to Subpoena Defense Secretary Austin for Refusing to Appear before Congress

    Menendez warned the Defense Secretary that he may issue a subpoena demanding his testimony after the Pentagon chief refused to attend a congressional hearing.

  • Gates, Rockefeller warn leaders about pandemic’s impact

    Just ahead of the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly that opens on Tuesday, leaders of the Gates and Rockefeller Foundations — grant makers that have committed billions of dollars to fight the coronavirus — are warning that without larger government and philanthropic investments in the manufacture and delivery of vaccines to people in poor nations, the pandemic could set back global progress on education, public health, and gender equality for years. The calls from philanthropy leaders for more action from wealthy countries comes as President Biden plans to call for a “COVID Summit” to coincide with the meeting, according to news reports.

  • Report: NBA coaches not required to wear suits next season

    For years, NBA coaches had to wear suit jackets.

  • Factbox-What's at stake in Norway's election

    Norwegians will vote on Sept. 12-13 to pick a parliament and government for the next four years, with opinion polls showing the centre-left opposition is poised to win power after eight years of Conservative-led rule. All 169 seats in parliament are up for grabs, and at least nine parties - four on the right, five on the left - are expected to win seats under Norway's system of proportional representation. There are three candidates for the job of prime minister - the incumbent Erna Solberg of the Conservatives, Labour's Jonas Gahr Stoere, who is favourite to win, and Centre Party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, an outsider in the race.

  • Volusia County school officials begin enforcing mask mandate

    Volusia County school officials begin enforcing mask mandate

  • Americans' views on global warming haven't unchanged. They're an outlier, survey shows.

    Intense concern about climate change is increasing among people in several major economies, according to a survey released Tuesday by the Pew Research Center.

  • Norway coalition talks start, with climate and oil in focus

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's Labour Party began coalition talks with other members of the centre-left bloc on Tuesday seeking to form a government after their parliamentary election victory, with the focus on climate change and oil. Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere https://www.reuters.com/article/norway-election-labour/newsmaker-winner-of-norways-election-is-wealthy-champion-of-common-people-idINL8N2PV31A must address voters' concerns over global warming and a widening wealth gap, while ensuring any transition away from oil production - and the jobs it creates - is gradual. Stoere's goal is to convince both the rural-based Centre Party and the mostly urban Socialist Left to join him, which would give his cabinet 89 seats, four more than what is needed for a majority in the 169-seat assembly.

  • Biden approves California disaster declaration ahead of Sacramento visit

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for California and will travel to Sacramento on Monday to survey the damage from recent wildfires, the White House said on Sunday. More than 6,800 wildfires large and small have blackened an estimated 1.7 million acres (689,000 hectares) within California alone this season, stretching available firefighting forces and equipment dangerously thin. The blazes have been stoked by extremely hot, dry conditions that experts say are symptomatic of climate change during a summer fire season shaping up as one of the most destructive on record.

  • Democratic Senate chairman threatens to subpoena Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for Afghanistan withdrawal testimony

    Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez threatened to subpoena Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after the latter declined to appear before the committee during a hearing about the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

  • An Inconvenient Truth: The Growth Slowdown Goes Beyond the Delta Variant

    You can blame the resurgent Covid-19 pandemic for economic growth hiccups, writes Lisa Beilfuss, but that misleadingly discounts other problems.

  • Chris Christie says he thinks Biden's employer vaccine mandates are on 'shaky ground,' a day after taking heat for criticizing Trump on 9/11

    "I think they're really on shaky ground as to whether they can force this or not. So, it's subject to legal challenge," the former New Jersey Governor said on Sunday.

  • Eli Manning, back with Giants and NFL, hasn’t decided if he’ll pursue personnel role down road

    Eli Manning hasn’t closed the door on getting involved on the football side of an NFL team one day. “I don’t think I’ve made all those decisions,” Manning, 40, said Sunday at MetLife Stadium, attending his first Giants game as an employee and fan since his retirement in January 2019. The two-time Super Bowl MVP said if he did consider a personnel role, he’d probably want to find out first if ...

  • Justice Dept. curtails agents' use of 'no-knock' warrants

    The Justice Department said Tuesday it is curtailing federal agents’ use of “no-knock” warrants — which allow law enforcement agents to enter a home without announcing their presence — and would also prohibit its agents from using chokeholds in most circumstances. The updated policy follows the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in her home during a no-knock warrant and whose death led to months of mass protests over racial injustice in policing and the treatment of Black people in the United States. A no-knock warrant, as its name implies, is an order from a judge that allows police to enter a home without prior notification to the residents, such as ringing a doorbell or banging on the door.

  • Senate threatens to subpoena Defense Sec. Austin

    "A full accounting of the U.S. response to this crisis is not complete without the Pentagon, especially when it comes to understanding the complete collapse of the U.S. trained and funded Afghan military," Menendez said. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is testifying before the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan a day after he did the same for the House Foreign Affairs Committee.