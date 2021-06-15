Lightfoot says staff is in 'better place' following email that told staffer 16 times 'I need office time every day!'

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended an email that surfaced over the weekend on Monday, saying she and her staff are in "a better place" after she told a scheduler 16 times, "I need office time every day!"

Lightfoot said the comments directed at her then-scheduler Taylor Lewis were "born of frustration," according to the Chicago Tribune.

"We got beyond that and solved the challenges that were at the heart of that email which was written five-plus months ago, so I think we’re in a better place," she said. It does not appear that the mayor has explicitly apologized for the email.

The email, which was obtained in a Freedom of Information Act request by the Illinois outlet, was sent on Jan. 28 and opened with the words, "Since my prior requests for office time are routinely ignored, I am now resorting to this."

Lightfoot then wrote the sentence, "I need office time every day!," 16 times in a row. That was followed by a paragraph with the words "Not just once a week or some days, every day!" 10 times in a row. In another sentence, she said, "Breaks or transition times between meetings are not office time," seven times, and "If this doesn't change immediately, I will just start unilaterally canceling things every day" was written five times.

In the final paragraph shown, Lightfoot wrote, "Have I made myself clear, finally?!," 13 times.

Lewis has since left her job with the mayor's office, according to multiple news outlets.

It is unclear if the mayor privately apologized to the staffer. Lightfoot's office did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Just got this email via FOIA — more insight about City Hall staffing/turnover/culture under Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Read our May story also https://t.co/pCGx8WsSOy https://t.co/4k0vKVuykv pic.twitter.com/kBMBMhFBse — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) June 12, 2021

