Lightfoot says ‘zero evidence’ high-ranking CPD cop knew her vehicle was taken before man’s drug arrest

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday weighed in on events that allegedly involved a car belonging to the Chicago Police Department’s chief of internal affairs involved in a drug arrest.

A Lexus registered to the chief of the bureau of internal affairs Yolanda Talley was involved in an arrest earlier this month when a 34-year-old man threw heroin out the window and her niece was allegedly driving the car, according to police sources.

Talley remains in her position, and it’s unclear how much she knew of the incident and if she reported it. Chicago police spokesman Don Terry confirmed she is still chief as of Wednesday but referred all other questions to the city’s Office of Inspector General, which is investigating the incident.

Asked about the unfolding situation, Lightfoot said she was concerned about media coverage “which seems to intimate that chief Talley had some involvement in what happened.”

“I’ve seen zero evidence to substantiate that,” Lightfoot said. “What I know of her is she is very hardworking, very well regarded, and does her job with integrity.”

The mayor also said someone in the Police Department leaked details about the investigation, saying it’s “not OK” and a violation of “many, many orders within the Police Department.”

Inspector general spokeswoman Natalie Kuriata wrote in an email that all inspector general investigations are confidential so she cannot confirm or deny any details. Kuriata said the inspector general’s office received a referral complaint from CPD the day after the arrest.

On Feb. 1, officers allegedly saw Kenneth Miles bend down to pick up a multicolored bag near a black Mitsubishi SUV, according to a police report. Miles then walked over to a silver Lexus and got in.

The Lexus drove away, eventually turning into an alley, and an officer put on the squad car’s lights and followed, the report said. The front seat passenger of the Lexus, allegedly Miles, then threw the bag out the open passenger window.

Officers found that the bag had 84 individual pink-tinted baggies with heroin inside, the police report said. Miles was arrested at 11:25 a.m. in the 500 block of North St. Louis Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The driver, who sources say is Talley’s niece, was not arrested. Talley was not in the vehicle.

The department publicly announced that Talley was promoted to the chief of internal affairs on Dec. 1. She has worked for the department for more than 25 years and before being promoted she was the deputy chief of recruitment and retention.

Talley also had worked as a commander and watch operations lieutenant in the Austin District, where she “worked to strengthen community relationships and reduce the amount of violent crime in the district,” according to a news release on her promotion.

Earlier in her career, Talley worked as an undercover narcotics officer, the release said. She graduated from Northwestern University’s school of police staff and command, and has a master’s degree in forensic psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

