LightForce Orthodontics wolfs down $50M to straighten out that crooked smile of yours

Haje Jan Kamps
·6 min read

Everyone's set of teeth are different enough that orthodontics has traditionally been part artistry, part medical witchcraft. In the late 1990s, Invisalign changed the industry with customizable aligners, but it turns out that aligners only serve 30% of orthodontics patients. For the rest, there hasn't been much in the way of innovation -- until LightForce came along and shook things up. With the snappy slogan "one size fits one", LightForce Orthodontics creates custom, 3D-printed brackets and placement trays for braces. In this case, more custom means better: Patients enjoy shorter treatment times, and orthodontists are able to offer tooth movement treatment plans with incredible precision -- down to a thousandth of a millimeter.

LightForce Orthodontics has seen stratospheric growth over the past year -- 500% revenue growth, while the team grew by 300%. Investors paid attention, and one investor, in particular, wanted to get its fangs into the company and place itself on the cap table. Kleiner Perkins cut its teeth in the business of orthodontics 25 years ago, making a boatload of money from its investment in Invisalign. They are back for another bite of the apple, leading the $50 million Series C round into LightForce, with participation from the company's past investors, including Matrix Partners, Tyche Partners and AM Ventures.

"One thing we talk about all the time here at this company is that we put patients first in every decision we make. Everything we do always goes to the lens of 'is it the best thing for the patient'. Even our all-hands start with a patient: how did we help somebody? The market we are really unlocking is the teen and adolescent market, which represents 75% of all cases in the U.S. Think about adolescent psychology: that's when kids are forming their sense of self," explains CEO and co-founder of LightForce, Dr. Alfred Griffin III, DMD, PhD, MMSc, who still practices as an orthodontist four days per month. "I can't tell you how many cases I've seen personally as an orthodontist, where mom will come in and say 'my son gets teased' for this or for that. With LightForce, we can help that patient faster and reduce the number of appointments and reduce the amount of time they have to be out of school. We get them to a better result by leveraging technology."

The company previously raised a $14 million Series B round just over a year ago, and wasn't in the market for more money just yet, but when Kleiner Perkins came knocking, LightForce decided to take the call and see if there was a deal to be made.

LightForce's custom bracket (left) can be placed and aligned with sub-millimeter precision, in addition to being the right shape for the tooth. A traditional bracket is shown on the right. Image Credits: LightForce Orthodontics

"We raised a little bit earlier than we had planned. There were some very well-known VCs that were keeping tabs on us that had seen us in the past, but we were a bit too early for them. Kleiner Perkins was always one that was on my mind, as one that I would love to work with -- especially with Wen Hsieh himself. He has a deep background in 3D printing and hard tech. He's done a lot of the best hard-tech deals," explains Griffin. "Kleiner Perkins is one of the only venture capital groups that has done anything significant in orthodontics. It was 20 years ago, but Align Technology changed orthodontics, for the better in my opinion. Two value props came out of Align Technology. One was the aesthetic benefits, which unlocked the adult segment. The second thing is the digital nature of what they do."

"A lot of these innovations come from people who are not from the industry," says Wen Hsieh, the partner at Kleiner Perkins who led the investment. "Alfred is an orthodontist himself, and it has made a world of difference. Because he's a doctor himself, he already knows where to insert into their workflow. What part of their normal workflow is eliminated, what part is enhanced, how they can spend more or less time, how it impacts the dental tech, how it impacts the footprint of the office, how it impacts how often the patient has to come in, and so on. Meanwhile, Alfred is taking in the knowledge from other areas, such as from simulation and from 3D printing."

If you're sitting here scratching your head about why people can't just use Invisalign and be done with it... I had a very similar question. It turns out that aligners can only push, not pull. Pulling teeth down to align with other teeth is something braces are great for, but aligners aren't able to accomplish. The other aspect is compliance: Aligners have to be worn 22 hours per day, and, well, people just aren't very good at that. As Griffin points out: "Mom isn't going to get mad at their teenager if the treatment is going too slowly. They'll both blame the orthodontist."

The LightForce brackets are 3D-printed, and so are the trays they come in. This enables orthodontists to place the brackets exactly where they need to go on the teeth. The new brackets are semi-translucent, which means they appear to be the same color as the teeth, leaving them much less visible. Image Credits: LightForce Orthodontics

This investment is good news for teeth-havers, but it's also great news for 3D printing fans. Orthodontics is one of the world's biggest commercial users of 3D printing technology -- Invisalign is currently the world's biggest 3D printing company -- and that trend isn't going to change as LightForce now has the bank balance to go and buy a godawful number of printers themselves.

With the $50 million cash-injection into the company's war chest, the battle for the braces can commence in earnest. The new funds will help scale LightForce operations and go-to-market efforts to enable more orthodontic practices around the country to combine the digital benefits seen with aligner therapy with the tooth-moving efficiency and quality outcomes seen with braces. It's going to be an exciting, but complex journey: Scaling an operation where every set of hybrid ceramic braces is custom-printed for each client is fantastically challenging both logistically and operationally.

"Scaling, mass customization is a very unique problem that most talk about in theory, but very few have dealt with in practicality," admits Griffin. "There's around 200 of us in the company right now, and we will probably double that over the next year. Sales and engineering are probably going to be the biggest expenses, but in terms of headcount, we will need to grow the most in manufacturing technicians, both in terms of physical and digital manufacturing."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • When and how was walking invented?

    Three upright walkers, including Lucy (center) and two specimens of *Australopithecus sediba*, a human ancestor from South Africa dating back nearly 2 million years. Image compiled by Peter Schmid and courtesy of Lee R. Berger/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. When and how was walking invented? — Rayssa, 11, Newark, New Jersey This is an important ques

  • SpaceX launch delayed due to astronaut’s ‘minor medical issue’

    A medical issue has sidelined one of four astronauts assigned to SpaceX’s upcoming flight to the International Space Station and delayed the launch, officials said Monday.

  • New NASA Chart Puts Signs of Aliens Reports into Context

    A team of NASA scientists has come up with a framework that people can use to put "signs of alien life" discoveries into a realistic context. The post New NASA Chart Puts Signs of Aliens Reports into Context appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Bright meteor shoots across night sky over Iowa, photo shows. Why is it green?

    The fireball was traveling at around 87,000 miles per hour, according to NASA.

  • Could Humans Actually Live on DUNE’s Arrakis?

    A team of scientists wanted to know if humans could survive on Dune's Arrakis. So they put the planet to the test using a climate model. The post Could Humans Actually Live on DUNE’s Arrakis? appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Astronomers may have spotted a planet in another galaxy for the first time

    Scientists have used X-rays to spot what might be the first planet detected beyond the Milky Way galaxy.

  • ‘Moonfall’ Trailer: Donald Sutherland Reveals Untold Secret Behind Apollo 11 Mission (Video)

    Roland Emmerich's latest disaster movie opens in theaters Feb. 4, 2022

  • The science everyone needs to know about climate change, in 6 charts

    Scientific instruments in space today can monitor hurricane strength, sea level rise, ice sheet loss and much more. Christina Koch/NASAWith the United Nations’ climate conference in Scotland turning a spotlight on climate change policies and the impact of global warming, it’s useful to understand what the science shows. I’m an atmospheric scientist who has worked on global climate science and assessments for most of my career. Here are six things you should know, in charts. What’s driving climat

  • Why Is Honda Chasing Tesla's CEO Into Space?

    Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) achieved a $1 trillion valuation earlier this week as the electric car company continued to disrupt the established car industry with new technologies such as autonomous driving software, solar power, and rechargeable batteries. Perhaps inspired by this success, Honda Motor Company (NYSE: HMC) says it wants to reinvent itself, too -- but it won't be a 100% makeover. Valued at $51 billion today, Japan's number-two automaker has announced a six-year, $45 billion plan to invest in such high-technology growth areas as electric vertical take-off and landing air taxis, remote-control humanoid robots, and "small, reusable rockets" similar to those operated by Musk's other high-profile venture, SpaceX.

  • Amazon schedules first Kuiper satellite launches for 2022 using ABL’s RS1 rocket

    Amazon plans to launch the first two prototype satellites for its Project Kuiper satellite broadband constellation by late 2022, using rockets currently being developed by ABL Space Systems. The timeline for testing what’s slated to become a 3,236-satellite network in low Earth orbit was laid out today in an experimental license application filed with the Federal Communications Commission. It’s the first time that Amazon has specified launch dates in its multibillion-dollar effort to compete wit

  • How ‘Talkative’ Stars Could Be Telling on Hidden Planets

    Danielle Futselaar/ASTRONOn June 16, 2016, astronomers were listening to the whispers of a star 26 light years from Earth when they heard something peculiar.Stars of all kinds emit an array of electromagnetic radiation, including radio waves. But this star, GJ 1151, is pretty calm by stellar standards and not the sort you would expect to be casting out so much radio. After running through a list of possible astrophysical suspects, scientists reckoned there was only one that made sense: these sig

  • SpaceX launch delayed due to astronaut 'minor medical issue'

    A medical issue has sidelined one of four astronauts assigned to SpaceX’s upcoming flight to the International Space Station and delayed the launch, officials said Monday. NASA said the launch is now off until Saturday night at the earliest. The one German and three U.S. astronauts — who range in age from 34 to 61 — have been quarantined for two weeks.

  • Scientists understood physics of climate change in the 1800s – thanks to a woman named Eunice Foote

    Eunice Foote described the greenhouse gas effects of carbon dioxide in 1856. Carlyn Iverson/NOAA Climate.govLong before the current political divide over climate change, and even before the U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), an American scientist named Eunice Foote documented the underlying cause of today’s climate change crisis. The year was 1856. Foote’s brief scientific paper was the first to describe the extraordinary power of carbon dioxide gas to absorb heat – the driving force of global warming.

  • The Sky Today, November 1, 2021

    Earth is, simply put, a ball of confusion these days for most of us—from its pandemics to its politics and everything in between. Fortunately, we can find clarity simply by looking up at the sky. The daily earth horoscope offers a key to the chaos that clouds our lives with a glance at the transits of the moment.

  • Amazon is launching its first internet satellites next year. It'll be around 2,000 satellites behind SpaceX.

    Amazon's Project Kuiper is building a satellite internet service to rival SpaceX's Starlink. The first satellites launch in 2022.

  • Modern chemical pesticides are needed more than ever to fight rising food prices, climate change and world hunger

    If you want a glimpse into the future, look up the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization’s latest update to its global Food Price Index; it jumped over 3% in August and now stands almost 33% higher than this time last year. The rest is simply because the world is not producing enough food to meet the needs of a growing population. Instead, many policy makers seem to assume that the agriculture industry has largely solved the extraordinarily complex problem of producing a healthy, abundant and secure food supply.

  • Moonfall (Teaser Trailer 1)

    In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”)

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon launch delayed by "minor medical issue"

    NASA says the issue is not an emergency and not related to COVID-19, but no other details were provided.

  • Psyched: MindMed's MDMA Program For Autism, Small Pharma's New Patent, NovaMentis' Orphan Drug Designation

    The Week In Psychedelics: MindMed Launches MDMA Program For Social Anxiety And Autism FDA Green Lights IND Application For A Brain Study On Ketamine’s Effects Toronto’s University Health Network Gets $4 Million Donation For A Psychedelics Research Center Nova Mentis Receives Orphan Drug Designation In The EU For Fragile X Syndrome Small Pharma Receives Patent For Ketamine-Based Compounds For Depression Psychedelic Music Studio Closes $4.5M Seed Round Delic Teams Up With Biotech Co. GT Research T

  • Critically endangered California condor can reproduce asexually, new research suggests

    In what is believed to be the first recorded case of the endangered species, two California condor chicks were born without a father.