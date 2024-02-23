The Lighthouse: Glenbeigh renovates sober living home

Feb. 23—MORGAN — Glenbeigh recently completed renovations on a sober living home, The Lighthouse, for residents currently in recovery.

The renovations include the addition of an updated kitchen, dining area, bathroom, laundry area and bedrooms.

The Lighthouse will be the third recovery house at Glenbeigh, an addiction recovery facility just north of Rock Creek on state Route 45.

The Lighthouse will house up to six residents, according to Activities and Extended Care Coordinator Brian Eliason. The residents who would like to be in the house have to apply and write an essay on how it would benefit them and why they'd like to go through the six- to 12-month program.

"I personally stayed 17 months here in sober living," Eliason said. "It's my story. I took a leap of faith. Got my Chemical Dependency Counselor Assistant Certification (CDCDA) and before I knew it I was working here. I've been here now for 17 years."

The other two houses are The Lodge and The Gratitude House.

There are currently 13 residents living in these houses that are part of the Earn, Learn, Live program, according to Eliason. Three will soon join the program as they move into the Lighthouse.

According to Director of Operations Donnie Reed, Glenbeigh's Earn, Learn, Live program assists residents by encouraging education and providing work programs to help them succeed in Ashtabula County. The Professional Development Center, a division of Flying High Inc., has partnered with Glenbeigh to offer a Chemical Dependency Counselor Assistant Program (CDCA). A few of the things students will learn are prevention strategies, counseling procedures and treatment planning.

There continues to be a need for treatment providers and support staff throughout northeastern Ohio, according to Reed. Glenbeigh's collaboration with these different entities provides program participants the option of securing entry-level work at Glenbeigh or other agencies such as Community Counseling.

Seven residents are currently employed at Glenbeigh, according to Eliason.

"The Earn, Learn, Live workforce development program exemplifies our commitment to making miracles happen," said Glenbeigh President Rick Trice. "This initiative reflects our dedication to helping individuals overcome barriers, set achievable goals and establish a support system for sustained recovery. I am so proud to be part of this exceptional effort that paves the way for ongoing recovery and provides opportunities for growth right here in Ashtabula County."

"The success rate has been great," Reed said. "We've had some patients that we've seen over the years that have struggled in and out of treatment that I think just didn't have that long-term goal that we've given them."

Eliason pridefully anticipates the next eight applicants that will begin class starting on March 26 for the Earn, Learn, Live program.

"Overall they know their life is changing," Eliason said. "I get to witness and play a part in it now. It's what they did for me. I had a lot of good people in my life."

cball@starbeacon.com