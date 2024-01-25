Lighthouse of Oakland County says its emergency food supplies are running low

An emergency food warehouse run by Lighthouse is running low on supplies and the nonprofit, which serves about 13,000 people in Oakland County, now can only offer one box of staples a month to households instead of two.

After a holiday surge of donations at the end of the year, the Pontiac-based organization is seeing a dip in giving and is asking for nonperishable food items. Requested items include cereal, canned food, pasta and rice.

The need for food assistance is rising gradually month after month, but so, too, is the cost to buy food for the nonprofit. Although Lighthouse typically sees a decrease in giving in January, this year has been even more difficult because of inflation, and people are having to decide how to spend their money, said Russell Estill, director of the food program at Lighthouse.

"We try to supplement one's diet but if we don't have the food to do it, then obviously it makes what we do even harder," Estill said.

Boxes sit empty inside the Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan warehouse occupied by Lighthouse, a nonprofit in Pontiac on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Lighthouse says it's close to running out of emergency food supply. The organization serves 5,000 households a month through its emergency food warehouse.

Lighthouse ran out of a grant it used to buy food in December. At the same time, there's still a need for assistance.

Last year, Lighthouse served more than 55,300 households, and of that, 2,325 were newly enrolled. A household could mean an individual or a home of as many as 15. Most people return multiple times throughout the year for help. Lighthouse went down to one box of food a month, this month, to continue offering the assistance to families. The boxes include canned meats, vegetables, peanut butter, cereals and macaroni and cheese.

"If we're blessed with a lot of surplus, then we would love to go back to twice a month. We held out for this long, but we were forced to make this decision to try and accommodate everybody," Estill said.

How the emergency food warehouse stocks its shelves

Recently, Lighthouse received 2,000 pounds of food through a collaboration between Detroit-based Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan and Kroger. The items were donated by shoppers from three food drives in Clarkston, Troy and Birmingham Kroger stores. Gleaners also provides free milk and some dairy items to Lighthouse. Oak Park-based food rescue organization Forgotten Harvest drops off vegetables, Estill said.

Still, Lighthouse needs nonperishables, such as canned vegetables and meats, peanut butter and microwavable macaroni and cheese, which tend to be the most expensive, he said. The food they have through the Kroger food drives is only going to last about two months. Without the Gleaners and Forgotten Harvest contributions, the shelves would be empty, Estill said.

Vince Carter, a longtime volunteer, pushes a cart of bags filled with produce inside the Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan warehouse occupied by Lighthouse, a nonprofit in Pontiac, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

More: Focus: HOPE needs volunteers to pack, deliver food to thousands of metro Detroit seniors

"We're very barren," he said. Lighthouse requires at least 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of food, but need for food donations is ongoing and fluctuates.

Lighthouse provides emergency food assistance at in-person food pantries and runs a direct delivery program, which serves 1,200 people a month. There's a waiting list with more than a 100 people for the delivery program, Estill said.

"It's another example of the need," he said.

Russell Estill, director of food programs at Lighthouse of Oakland County, stands in a room that has empty boxes and wooden pallets inside the Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan warehouse occupied by Lighthouse, a nonprofit in Pontiac on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

Metro Detroit food pantries saw a surge in need for food assistance late last year after COVID-19 pandemic-era safety net programs ended. Although the holiday season is typically a time of higher need, metro Detroit nonprofit leaders said higher food and grocery costs exacerbated the issue and forced families to decide among paying for rent, transportation, food and health care, leading to more people in pantry lines and soup kitchens.

How to help replenish food shelves

Lighthouse welcomes monetary and food donations. Items can be dropped off at Lighthouse's Pontiac warehouse between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 120 E. Columbia Ave. or at the nonprofit's Pontiac food pantry between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 46156 Woodward Ave. For more information, go to https://lighthousemi.org/food-drive/.

https://www.facebook.com/LighthouseMichigan/posts/790291666461201?ref=embed_post

Contact Nushrat Rahman: nrahman@freepress.com; 313-348-7558. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter: @NushratR.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Oakland County nonprofit Lighthouse needs food donations. How to help.