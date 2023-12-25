‘We’re lighting experts – can you tell from our own home makeover?’

Abby purchased her Roche Bobois sofa on eBay for a steal, at £900 - Clara Molden for The Daily Telegraph

When Abby Fox and Louis Christie moved into their four-bedroom Edwardian terrace back in 2018, all the original features had been crudely ripped out. They quickly began work on restoring it to its former period glory.

The couple, who are both “smart” home technology experts, dreamed of a cosy den with a roaring fire where they could relax in the autumn and winter months when the nights draw in.

Their £740,000 house in north-west London was bland and covered in a boring magnolia palette.

“It was so sad,” says Abby. “The front of the house was so beautiful because it still had all the old detailing. But inside everything had been stripped out.

“Instead there was a horrible 70s look about it. We’ve tried to put all the original features back in.”

Abby and Louis' renovation has seen them mix traditional features with modern contemporary pieces - Clara Molden

Telegraph Money asked Suellyn Reat, an interior designer, to share her expert view on Abby and Louis’ living and bathroom renovation.

Abby and Louis, both 33, take their home design inspiration from the hotels and restaurants they visit while travelling and from other people’s homes they come across through their work.

“I have a smart home technology business with my partner,” says Abby. “We do a lot of projects within houses. We work with quite high-end, luxury residential properties around London and get to see a lot of nice ideas.

“We get heavily involved in lighting control and design so that’s something we’re keen on, how we can use light more interestingly within the home.”

Abby is confident they have covered the cost of the renovation and still made a profit - Clara Molden for The Daily Telegraph

Abby likes to mix traditional features with modern contemporary pieces. The couple had cornices made for the ceiling, to match the ones that had survived the previous owners’ horror makeover, installed tall decorative skirting boards and a ceiling rose.

They completed the panelling on the walls using strips of MDF and installed a radiator to sit beneath the windows, which the couple changed from aluminium frames back to the original sash windows.

The fireplace and black marble hearth were salvaged from a reclamation yard, one of Abby’s favourite places to hunt for period bargains. Abby got the marble for just £30, saving it from the scrap heap.

While marble meets the criteria for a traditional hearth, its black colour gives it a more modern look, says Abby. The spider pendant lights, she adds, are industrial while also being elegant and current. She likes to dress the hearth for the autumn and winter seasons.

The only structural alteration that the couple made to the living room was to widen the opening that runs into the kitchen extension. They used a crittall partition with fluted glass to define the boundaries of the two rooms.

Suellyn says: “This beautiful Edwardian property has been lovingly brought back to life with the use of colour and restoring many of the old features like the stunning fireplace that takes pride of place in the sitting room.

“I particularly like the use of dark moody colours in the sitting room and bathroom, this has added character, style, and cosiness to the room,” she adds. “The use of natural materials such as exposed brick, wood, marble, and metals gives these rooms an eclectic industrial look.

“The sofa in the sitting room complements the wall colour while the black and gold accents help create warmth in the room.”

Given their line of work, the lighting in each room is an important detail for couple Abby and Louis - Clara Molden for The Daily Telegraph

Abby had her eye on a sofa from furniture designer Roche Bobois for some time, but at full price, it was way over budget. The retailer’s sofas sell for around £5,000. But by a stroke of luck, Abby found the exact model on eBay for £900.

The old linoleum in the lounge was removed to reveal the original floorboards which they sanded, painted and varnished to give a rustic look.

As you’d expect, all the lighting in the room is smart and can be controlled together to create “scenes”.

Abby says: “We have a cosy warm lighting scene that we can switch on with one button which turns on all the lamps and the spider pendant lights,” she added. “The lighting in this room has been important because it can be quite dark, despite being south-facing.”

The couple opted for shutters over curtains so they can let natural light into the room while maintaining privacy from the nearby street.

Suellyn says she would suggest a few changes in the room.

“There is a good use of lighting in the rooms with both ambient light and task lighting provided, however, I would have opted for a banker floor lamp, and perhaps changed the rug for a more traditional style with burnt oranges and blues in it,” she says.

“Blue and orange are on the opposite sides of the colour wheel and therefore are great at complementing each other. I would also have added a few textured cushions to the sofa.”

In the bathroom, Abby has continued her dark and moody theme.

“Our home is a house of two halves,” she explains. “The living room and bathroom, which are both at the front of the house, are dark. The back of the house where we have our kitchen extension that leads out into the garden is much lighter and more modern.

“So it’s not just a contrast of traditional and contemporary looks, we have a contrast of dark and light too.”

Louis stripped the bathroom walls back to the brickwork underneath and the couple decided to stick with the industrial look - Clara Molden

The exposed brick was not in Abby’s original plans for the bathroom. Instead, she’d envisaged having the off-black panelling on all the walls. But when Louis removed the tiles and ended up stripping the walls back to the brickwork underneath, he liked it and persuaded Abby to give it a chance.

“The bathroom has turned out quite different to how I expected,” she says. “But I think that proves that sometimes it’s good to be a bit fluid.”

“I had a lux, chic image in mind to begin with so the brick wall was a compromise. We decided to change our plans for the light fittings and bath tap to make them look more industrial to tie the room together.”

Given their line of work, the lighting in each room is an important detail for the couple. A pair of lightbulbs from stockists Buster & Punch hang over the bath and a concealed LED light sits behind the cornice which shines down onto the brick to highlight the wall at night.

“It was an important detail for me to have really low-level night lighting that’s soft and relaxing.”

The roll-top bath was another eBay find that the couple picked up for £300 because it has a chip in the side which faces the wall. “We were lucky we managed to get it in there,” says Abby. “It fits in that space by about a millimetre.

“We had to be flexible with the design because it’s such a small space. Basically, we had to build the bathroom around the bath.”

Because the couple were able to save money on the bath, they could splash out on finishes like the brass taps and black marble tiles which were bought at a marble yard and cut to their specifications. “I always like to add at least one luxury finish to each room,” she adds.

Suellyn is a fan of the industrial bathroom style.

“My eyes are instantly drawn to the gorgeous, exposed brickwork, complemented by the black marble tiles which have a white vein running through.

“There is a lot of use of shapes in this room from the rectangle basin to the round mirror and oval roll-top bath. They have created a cohesive look by sticking to a colour palette of blacks and whites with accents of gold. I like how they have used the circle shape in the mirror, taps and lights.

“However, I would have opted for an oval shaped toilet seat rather than a hexagonal shape as I feel this stands out rather than blends into the softer shapes used in the room.”

After renovating all the rooms in the house, including adding an extension to the kitchen, the house was valued at £1.1m, albeit this was at the peak of the housing market, a couple of years ago.

However, says Abby, even if the price has fallen since, she’s confident they have covered the cost of the work they’ve done and still made a profit.

