Lighting up the holidays: drive-thru light show graces the grounds of historic Balsam Mountain Inn

Nov. 24—The annual tradition of hauling Christmas lights down from the attic may be a dreaded holiday chore, but that's nothing compared to the job Rodney and Lorraine Conard have been toiling away at since October.

The Conards have been decking the halls in a big way, creating an animated, drive-through light show on the grounds of the historic Balsam Mountain Inn.

The Strand of Lights extravaganza made its debut at the Smoky Mountain Event Center in 2021, and quickly became a holiday favorite for families who loaded up the kids with mugs of hot cocoa to drive through the sparkling holiday displays. This year, the Conards have relocated the light show to the Balsam Mountain Inn where they will continue the tradition in a new setting.

The Conards purchased the historic 1908 inn last year, rescuing it from years of gradual decline.

"We hated to see it fall into disrepair and saw a chance to save it and hopefully bring it back to the community," Rodney Conard said.

They've been lovingly restoring the inn and breathing new life into the stately and iconic landmark ever since, with plans to have some of the 100-plus rooms open for guest by spring. Now, the inn serves as a grand backdrop for the holiday light show.

The light displays line the loop road that makes a circuit around the Balsam Mountain Inn, wowing visitors at every turn. The loop can be driven or walked, free of charge.

There's not an inch of the grounds that won't be lit up for the season, from glistening candy canes to dazzling trees.

"We set it up so anywhere you are, you can see it," Rodney said. "It doesn't matter where you're at, we're trying to put different elements in so you can watch it from anywhere and still get the full effect."

The lights will be set in motion starting next week, from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly. On Friday and Saturday nights in December, visitors are welcome to come inside the Inn during the light show hours to enjoy some hot cocoa or a themed beverage by the fireplace.

The light display typically takes about a month to set up. This year, however, they began in October. Since it's their first year doing the show on the Balsam Inn grounds, they needed more time to pull their 'action plan' together and navigate how to best set everything up.

Synchronized music is a new addition to the light show this year.

"At the fairgrounds, we'd never done it through music. It was just too spread out to make it happen," Rodney said.

The lights will dance to music that plays over speakers for those who walk the circuit, and via a radio frequency for those driving the loop to tune in from their car stereos.

"It's all going to be dancing to the music. Each strand will be individually wired to it," Rodney said. "It'll be through a radio station, plus a speaker will be playing. You'll be able to hear it from your car, so if you don't have a radio, or if you don't want to tune it to it, you can roll down your windows and just listen to it."

The light show features various winter and holiday scenes — starting with Santa's North Pole workshop at the entrance.

One section is called 'waterland,' with tinted light projections that give the illusion of an aquatic scene — complete with penguins, a polar bear and a light-up sea dragon. Another scene is the "farmland" area, with chicks, pigs and other bright barnyard friends. Another is dubbed "gnomeland," where whimsical lights mimic mushroom spots on the bushes.

The Conards originally brought the light show to the fair grounds to bring some sparkle into the community during the pandemic.

"We decided we wanted to do something for the community. So we just made it so people could stay in their cars and drive around," Rodney recalled. "It was something that we didn't have in this area. You had to go to Asheville or Tennessee, and we thought it would be cool here."

Back at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, they would have to move stuff around every weekend to accommodate the events held there and even had some of their lights stolen.

"It was a fun turnout, and it went well. It was just easier to do it here. We have more control of the property here," Rodney said.

The Conards are excited for what this season's show will bring.

"Seeing the community come through and enjoy it — to see the kids' eyes light up when they pull in — that's always been our favorite part," Rodney said. "Having the hotel behind it this year will be something we haven't seen in the past."

Reviving the Balsam Mountain Inn has been a Herculean undertaking. While isn't open for stays yet, the Conards began hosting events at the property this summer. Music on the Porch jam sessions were held on Tuesdays, in addition to special ticketed music events.

The Inn will host a Smoky Mountain Christmas program on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., with special music guests William Rutter and Tim McWilliams singing traditional carols, stories and original songs as well. Tickets can be purchased at www.mountainmemoriesproductions.com/events.

Balsam Mountain Inn is located in Balsam off the Great Smoky Mountains Expressway. After passing under the Blue Ridge Parkway, turn left onto Candle Stick Lane, then right onto Cabin Flats. You'll go over the railroad tracks twice, and you can't miss it.