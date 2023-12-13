Lightning bolt shatters tree trunk seconds after man walks away
A man had a lucky escape after lightning struck a nearby tree, but his car wasn't as lucky.
A man had a lucky escape after lightning struck a nearby tree, but his car wasn't as lucky.
Looking for a handheld vacuum? The best-selling ThisWorx car vac is on sale for a fantastic $21.75 right now, 46% off.
“To see the first person out of our family, out of the James gang, to grace a college campus and a college floor, that was pretty cool.”
On the second week of their new podcast, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes alluded to "headlines" that their exes are dating each other.
Snack time, meal time, even cocktail time will never be the same thanks to this No. 1 bestselling condiment.
With the long introductory periods they offer today, balance transfer credit cards can play a major role in your journey to becoming debt-free. Here's how to find the best balance transfer credit card for you.
This ComfiLife gel cushion is the "butt cushion to end all butt cushions" and right now it's available for just under $45.
Stuff in hard-to-reach places is no match for this gizmo that 31,000-plus Amazon shoppers reach for daily.
Save as much as 55% on fan-favorite earbuds.
Tesla is limiting the use of its Autopilot driver-assistance software as part of a two-million-vehicle recall, one of the first results to come from an ongoing multiyear investigation by the nation's top automotive safety regulator. The recall restricts the use of Autosteer, the headlining feature of Tesla's basic Autopilot software that allows the car to stay planted in the center of a lane even around big curves and has helped Tesla's driver assist system still claim some operational dominance over rivals. Basic Autopilot, which comes standard in all Tesla vehicles, also includes a feature called Traffic Aware Cruise Control, which operates much like adaptive cruise control found in most modern cars.
2024 Honda Ridgeline starts at $41,125, which is $950 more than before. TrailSport trim take the spot of the former penultimate RTL-E.
From vintage-looking band T-shirts to cute tote bags, these gifts are sure to win over even the most difficult-to-please teen.
Following a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla will recall over 2 million vehicles to make fixes to its Autopilot system.
In the field of autonomous driving, the country has made some big strides in defining the parameters and limitations for service providers, removing regulatory ambiguity and granting industry players the freedom to test and commercialize the nascent technology. Prior to the introduction of the nationwide guidelines, policymaking on AV had been playing out in a more decentralized fashion, with local governments formulating their own rules for service providers on their turf. Autonomous buses, for example, should run in "enclosed or roads with relatively simple conditions."
NHTSA is now asking for help determining what technologies should be built into cars to help mitigate or prevent it outright -- in part because the agency says there are no commercially available options. NHTSA says it evaluated 331 driver monitoring systems and found none that are commercially available that can properly handle identifying alcohol impairment. Driver monitoring isn't the only option NHTSA has at its disposal, though.
Xbox's year-in-review recaps for 2023 are now available for viewing.
Is Juan Soto one-and-done in New York, or will he sign an extension?
Looking to pick up some Christmas gifts on a budget? This list has some great ideas for tool lovers, tech lovers, car lovers and kids, all under $100!
Hagerty's 2024 Bull Market List includes some unsurprising names, but a couple of models stick out.
Tomlin called Pickens' frustrations a "non-issue" last month.
Tile, Kindle, Sony, Ember and more: These 15 awesome gadgets are sure to impress this 2023 holiday season.